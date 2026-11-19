Former Stafford Supervisor and House Delegate Paul Milde posted a photo on November 17 of two men using the glass FXBGO! bus shelter next to the Target on Route 17 at I-95 as a place to sleep and store their belongings. In this opinion piece, Potomac Local News founder Uriah Kiser responds.
A bus shelter is for people waiting on a bus. It is not a bedroom and it is not a storage unit. The image is not what anyone wants to see in Stafford, and it points to a larger homelessness issue that needs attention. Comments under Milde’s post were mixed — some said leave the men alone, others noted that help already exists through local shelters, church meals, and mental-health services.
The stop is FXBGO! Stop 561 on South Gateway Drive. Service runs about once an hour. Regional resources include the Thurman Brisben Center, Micah Ecumenical Ministries, and the Homelessness Helpline at 540-358-5801. Stafford and neighboring localities fund partner agencies that provide shelter beds and support. At the same time, the capital budget for new shelters and benches across the entire FXBGO! system is limited — roughly $30,000 to $32,000 a year in recent budgets.
This is an opinion piece. If you agree or disagree, comment below. For more local reporting on Stafford, Fredericksburg, and the surrounding area, visit Potomac Local News.
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Sources
- Paul Milde Facebook post (Nov. 17, 2026)
- Milde bio, Ballotpedia
- Milde bio, campaign site
- Target Stafford South store page
- FXBGO! Stop 561 (Route 21) schedule
- FXBGO! Route 21 stop list
- FXBGO! IFB 25-0512 (agency background, ridership)
- FRED 2017 TDP memo
- FXBGO! Transit Strategic Plan Ch. 4, Table 4-12 (shelter and bench budget)
- FRED capital budget (80% federal share)
- Fredericksburg Council Dec. 2023 CMAQ/STBG shelter grant memo
- Potomac Local, July 12, 2022, Stafford Government Center shelter cost
- Henrico/GRTC bus stop costs
- Charlottesville $75,000 shelter (F.H. Paschen)
- Cville Right Now, Chief Kochis on encampment conditions
- Charlottesville Tomorrow, March 2026 cleanup
- C-VILLE Weekly, toilets and needles
- 29News, June 10, 2026 death at encampment
- 29News, July 9, 2026 lawsuit and Payne quote
- 29News, July 13, 2026 plan to clear camp
- Augusta Free Press, Sept. 2026 relocation of 26 people
- 29News, Sept. 30, 2026 trail reopened
- Fredericksburg Free Press, April 9, 2026 (Brisben $60,000)
- Stafford FY26 partner agencies page
- Stafford FY27 partner agencies 6% cut chart (April 28, 2026 agenda)
- Stafford Board minutes, April 28, 2026 (budget adopted 5-2)
- Stafford FY24 partner agencies (Brisben 80 beds)
- Brisben Center FY24 locality data (Spotsylvania application)
- Fredericksburg Regional CoC 2025 Point-in-Time report
- FXBGO! passenger rules
- Stafford County Code Sec. 17-7 (loitering)
- Grants Pass v. Johnson opinion (June 28, 2024)