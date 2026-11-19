



<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3336406/">Stafford Bus Shelter Near Target Used as Campsite | RSS.com</a>

Former Stafford Supervisor and House Delegate Paul Milde posted a photo on November 17 of two men using the glass FXBGO! bus shelter next to the Target on Route 17 at I-95 as a place to sleep and store their belongings. In this opinion piece, Potomac Local News founder Uriah Kiser responds.

A bus shelter is for people waiting on a bus. It is not a bedroom and it is not a storage unit. The image is not what anyone wants to see in Stafford, and it points to a larger homelessness issue that needs attention. Comments under Milde’s post were mixed — some said leave the men alone, others noted that help already exists through local shelters, church meals, and mental-health services.

The stop is FXBGO! Stop 561 on South Gateway Drive. Service runs about once an hour. Regional resources include the Thurman Brisben Center, Micah Ecumenical Ministries, and the Homelessness Helpline at 540-358-5801. Stafford and neighboring localities fund partner agencies that provide shelter beds and support. At the same time, the capital budget for new shelters and benches across the entire FXBGO! system is limited — roughly $30,000 to $32,000 a year in recent budgets.

This is an opinion piece. If you agree or disagree, comment below. For more local reporting on Stafford, Fredericksburg, and the surrounding area, visit Potomac Local News.

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