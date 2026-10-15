ARTfactory will hold its first fundraising 5K, “A Frozen Experience,” on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Evergreen Country Club, 15900 Berkeley Drive in Haymarket.

The 5K starts at 7 a.m., and a one-mile fun run starts at 7:30 a.m. Packet pickup begins at 6 a.m., with a warm-up at 6:30 a.m. Registration is $45 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run.

Runners, walkers, and families of all ages and fitness levels can take part on a winter-themed course with festive decorations. Participants are encouraged to dress as winter-inspired characters for a costume contest. The Best Costume winner gets two tickets to ARTfactory’s upcoming production of Disney’s “Frozen.” Every finisher gets a commemorative medal.

Proceeds support the Manassas nonprofit’s arts education, live theater, visual arts, and cultural programs for children, families, and audiences across Northern Virginia. ARTfactory is housed in the historic Hopkins Candy Factory in downtown Manassas.

Registration is open, and local businesses and organizations can explore sponsorship opportunities on the same page. The race is also listed on the Potomac Local News events calendar.

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