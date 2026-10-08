Volunteers build an inclusive playground at Hellwig Park on Oct. 23

Prince William Parks & Recreation, Amazon, and KABOOM! will build a kid-designed inclusive playground Friday, Oct. 23, at George Hellwig Memorial Park, the county said.

Volunteers start at 8 a.m. A build-week celebration, with remarks and photos, is set for 2:30 p.m. The park is at 14420 Bristow Road in Manassas, next to the Dr. Richard Tami Miracle Field. The county said the playground should serve more than 900 children a year.

Kids in the community drew their ideas in August, and those drawings were worked into the design. Janet Bartnik, acting parks director, and Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega are expected on site. The advisory does not give an opening date.