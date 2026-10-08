Prince William added boys volleyball at all 13 high schools this fall

Prince William County added boys volleyball at all 13 of its high schools this fall, WTOP reports.

A school spokesperson put the startup cost at more than $176,000. Colgan’s team opened the season 8-0.

Roman Cervone, who had been playing on girls’ travel teams because the county had no boys’ middle-school program, and his father, Ron Cervone, an assistant coach at Colgan, spent months asking the school division to add the sport.

“Boys’ volleyball is the fastest-growing sport in America for boys,” Ron Cervone said.