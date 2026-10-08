Prince William

Prince William added boys volleyball at all 13 high schools this fall

By PLN News
Prince William County Public Schools logo
File photo. Prince William County Public Schools logo. Not a volleyball match. Credit Prince William County Public Schools

Prince William County added boys volleyball at all 13 of its high schools this fall, WTOP reports.

A school spokesperson put the startup cost at more than $176,000. Colgan’s team opened the season 8-0.

Roman Cervone, who had been playing on girls’ travel teams because the county had no boys’ middle-school program, and his father, Ron Cervone, an assistant coach at Colgan, spent months asking the school division to add the sport.

“Boys’ volleyball is the fastest-growing sport in America for boys,” Ron Cervone said.

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