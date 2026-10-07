Prince William parks lists a Halloween lineup through Oct. 31

Prince William County Parks & Recreation is taking registration for a Halloween lineup that runs through Oct. 31. The Great Pumpkin Party is almost full.

Take a Sip of History is Thursday, Oct. 15, free, no registration, at Water’s End Brewery with Prince William Historic Preservation. Adapted Recreation Spooky Snacks is Wednesday, Oct. 21, for people with disabilities. The Great Pumpkin Party is Friday, Oct. 23, for ages 2 to 8 with a parent. The same night, Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre has a free outdoor showing of its 2009 Ghost Hunters episode. The ghost tour is ticketed.

Family Pumpkin Carving is Saturday, Oct. 24. The county provides tools and one pumpkin per registered participant. The Haunted Gro Trail and a free trunk-or-treat, the county’s first, are Thursday, Oct. 29. Haunted mini golf at Locust Shade Park runs Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.