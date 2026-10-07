Police Blotter: Officers find shell casings after shots fired at Woodbridge apartments

Prince William County police said officers found shell casings Tuesday night after shots were fired at Avana Stoney Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge. No one was reported hurt. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office daily incident report listed a locker theft at a Garrisonville Road gym and a shoplifting arrest at Target.

Prince William County Police Department

Reckless handling of a firearm — Artery Lane, Woodbridge

On October 6 at 8:31 p.m., officers responded to Avana Stoney Ridge Apartments, in the 14400 block of Artery Lane in Woodbridge (22192), to investigate a report of shots fired, the Wednesday daily incident report said. The investigation revealed multiple gunshots were heard, and a gray SUV and three unknown individuals were seen leaving the area. Officers located multiple shell casings in the parking lot. No injuries or damage to property were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in the Prince William County report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Larceny — Garrisonville Road

At 10:33 a.m. Oct. 6, Deputy Pitts responded to a larceny report at 315 Garrisonville Road, at the nearby OneLife Fitness, the Wednesday daily incident report said. The victim reported placing a backpack into a gym locker and securing it with a lock. Upon returning to the locker room, the victim noticed cash had been stolen from a wallet. The victim notified the gym. No suspects have been identified.

Shoplifting — South Gateway Drive

At 5:04 p.m. Oct. 6, Deputy Jensen responded to a larceny report at 25 South Gateway Drive, at the nearby Target. The suspect did not scan specific items and passed all points of sale without paying. Loss prevention stopped the suspect, who admitted to not scanning the items and was arrested. The suspect was identified as Sabrina Slusser, 19, of Fredericksburg. Slusser was charged with shoplifting and released on a summons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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