Truck cab burns behind Giant at Doc Stone Shopping Plaza

Stafford County firefighters put out a truck fire Friday night just before 8 p.m. behind the Giant Food store at the Doc Stone Shopping Plaza, off Route 610 in North Stafford. The cab of the parked rig was burned out. Smoke could be seen about a mile from the plaza toward Interstate 95.

No injuries were reported. A Giant manager came outside and asked whether the store should be evacuated. Emergency officials said no, and that the fire was under control. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office blocked the street and kept people out of the area.

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