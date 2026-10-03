Thirteen Prince William officers graduate from Session 64

Thirteen Prince William County police officers graduated Friday, Oct. 2, from Session 64 of the Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement School. The ceremony was at Park Valley Church in Haymarket, the department said. The class finished a 24-week course covering firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation, and crash investigation. The release does not give a start time, and it does not say the class took an oath.

The department said the class is three women, and that 38 percent of the recruits identify as Hispanic or African American. Two graduates speak Spanish, one speaks Cantonese, and one is fluent in Korean. Five are native to Virginia. Eight hold college degrees. One has prior law enforcement experience, and three have prior military experience or are still serving. Nuel Lim was class president, Ethan Hurley vice president, and Andrew Bresloff class guide. Each graduate is assigned to patrol in the eastern, central, or western district. More photos are on the department Flickr album.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

Full press release:

On Friday, October 2, 2026, members of the 64th session of the Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement School graduated during a ceremony held at Park Valley Church in Haymarket. The graduating class was composed of 13 officers with the Prince William County Police Department. The graduates completed a 24-week course of training in all aspects of police work, including classes in firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation, and crash investigation.

The graduating class consisted of three women and 38% of the recruits identifying as Hispanic or African American. Two graduates speak Spanish, one speaks Cantonese, and one is fluent in Korean. Five recruits are native to Virginia while the home states of other graduates consisted of California, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Washington. One recruit was born in South Korea. Eight recruits hold college degrees in fields of study including criminal justice, business, forensic psychology, political science, and information technology. One graduate has prior law enforcement experience, while three have prior military experience or are still active.

Session 64 Graduates

Prince William County Police Department

Paul Ambrozich | Andrew Bresloff | Haley Bush

Dylan Caldwell | Helena Chau | Jackson Frome

Alec Hughart | Ethan Hurley | Nuel Lim

Daniel Marroquin, Jr. | Alicia Martinez-Gomez | Aaron Riley

Ramzi Shoman

Biographies of Session 64 Graduates

Paul Ambrozich is a native of Irvine, CA and attended Fountainhead College of Technology in Powell, TN earning an associate’s degree in information technology. Officer Ambrozich will be assigned to patrol in the eastern district.

Andrew Bresloff is a native of Mastic, NY and attended the University of New Haben in West Haven, CT earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a focus on investigations. He was selected as the class Guide of Session 64. Officer Bresloff will be assigned to patrol in the eastern district.

Haley Bush is a native of Oak Habor, WA and attended Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She previously served as a police officer with the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department. Officer Bush will be assigned to patrol in the western district.

Dylan Caldwell is a native of Alexandria, VA and attended Northern Virginia Community College in Sterling, VA earning an associate’s degree in criminal justice. His grandfather, Ron Caldwell, retired as the Chief of Police with the Waller Police Department in Waller, TX. Officer Caldwell will be assigned to patrol in the central district.

Helena Chau is a native of Atlantic County, NJ and attended Stockton University in Galloway, NJ earning a bachelor’s degree in political science. She speaks fluent Cantonese. Officer Chau will be assigned to patrol in the central district.

Jackson Frome is a native of Sandy, UT and graduated from Henry Sheldon High School in Eugene, OR. He previously served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS George H.W. Bush, CVN-77, at the rank of E-3. Officer Frome will be assigned to patrol in the western district.

Alec Hughart is a native of Fredericksburg, VA and attended Germanna Community College in Fredericksburg earning an associate’s degree in business. He continues to actively serve in the U.S. Army at the rank of Staff Sergeant. His father, Kevin Hughart, retired as an Assistant Chief with the Prince William County Police Department where his brother, Ethan Hughart, currently serves as a Crash Investigator. Officer Hughart will be assigned to patrol in the central district.

Ethan Hurley is a native of Fauquier County, VA and graduated from Liberty High School in Bealeton, VA. He previously served as a Police Cadet and former Explorer with the Prince William County Police Department where his father, Adam Hurley, currently serves as a Master Police Officer. He was also selected as the class Vice President of Session 64. Officer Hurley will be assigned to patrol in the western district.

Nuel Lim is a native of Pyeongtaek, South Korea and attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA earning a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology. He is fluent in Korean and was selected as the class President of Session 64. Officer Lim will be assigned to patrol in the western district.

Daniel Marroquin, Jr. is a native of Alexandria, VA and graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Alexandria. He continues to actively serve in the U.S. Army reserves at the rank of Sergeant and speaks fluent Spanish. Officer Marroquin will be assigned to patrol in the central district.

Alicia Martinez-Gomez is a native of Falls Church, VA and graduated from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, VA. She previously studied at ECPI University and speaks fluent Spanish. Officer Martinez-Gomez will be assigned to patrol in the eastern district.

Aaron Riley is a native of Tell City, IN and attended the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, IN earning a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. Officer Riley will be assigned to patrol in the eastern district.

Ramzi Shoman is a native of Cleveland, OH and graduated from Kettle Run High School in Nokesville, VA. His father, Fuad Shoman, currently serves as a Lieutenant with the CIA Police in Mclean, VA. Officer Shoman will be assigned to patrol in the eastern district.

Additional photos from today’s ceremony will soon be available online by visiting the PWCPolice Flickr album.

The Prince William County Police Department continues to seek highly skilled and capable applicants for police officer positions. Learn more about our department and what we have to offer by visiting our website at joinpwcpd.org and follow us @PWCpolice on social platforms.