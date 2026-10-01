Police Blotter: Freedom High student charged after knife found; Stafford man charged with eluding

Prince William County police said a 17-year-old Woodbridge student was charged after security staff recovered a knife at Freedom High School on Sept. 24, while the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Nail Musayev, 36, of Stafford, was charged with eluding police after a vehicle failed to stop on Brixham Court.

Prince William County Police

Possession of a weapon on school grounds — Freedom High School, Woodbridge

On Sept. 24 at 1:59 p.m., the school resource officer at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge (22191), was notified of a student found in possession of a knife. Police said the investigation showed security staff had recovered the knife and notified the officer. The student did not threaten other students or staff or display the knife. Following the investigation, the student, a 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge, was charged Sept. 30 with possession of a weapon on school property. Court date pending. Status unavailable. Police did not release the student’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Eluding — Brixham Court

The Sept. 30 daily incident report said that at 12:20 a.m. Sept. 29, First Sergeant Assur attempted a traffic stop on Brixham Court, but the vehicle initially failed to stop before pulling into a nearby residence. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled into the residence. Units formed a perimeter and made announcements for the suspect to exit. The suspect initially refused, then exited and was arrested. Nail Musayev, 36, of Stafford, was charged with obstructing justice, improper display of a license plate, and eluding police. Musayev was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Stolen motorcycle — Creek Ridge Drive

At 9:14 a.m. Sept. 29, Deputy J. Jones responded to a larceny report of a stolen motorcycle. The victim said the motorcycle had been stolen from a nearby parking lot. Deputies confirmed it was not towed. No cameras were available. The motorcycle was entered as stolen.

Fraud — Blue Spruce Circle

At 5:24 p.m. Sept. 29, Deputy Ramos responded to a fraud report of an altered check. The victim said a check had been altered and cashed. The victim notified the bank, which launched an investigation. No suspects have been identified.

Narcotics — Richmond Highway

At 8:36 p.m. Sept. 29, Sergeant Sypolt responded after Fredericksburg Police Department arrested a wanted person. The suspect was transferred to Sypolt and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail. During a search, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found, and additional charges were brought. Ryhee Perrin, 31, of Fredericksburg, was charged with possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances and felony by a prisoner, and was served on outstanding warrants. Perrin was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Fraud — Hillcrest Terrace

The Oct. 1 daily incident report said that at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 30, Deputy Sharp responded to a fraud report of unauthorized transactions. The victim said they received an email from their bank stating a new card was being issued. The bank said there was fraudulent activity on the account, so a new card was issued. The victim then noticed additional unauthorized transactions on the new card and notified UPS and the bank. No suspects have been identified.

Disorderly conduct — Windsor Ridge Court

At 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Deputy Oloye responded to a disturbance. The parties were separated. Deputies determined the suspect had followed the victim in a vehicle after an argument. Shane Meisner, 56, of Fredericksburg, was charged with disorderly conduct and released with a summons.

DUI — Maplewood Drive and Brooke Road

At 6:56 p.m. Sept. 30, Deputy Hart responded to a crash. Information was that the vehicle had gone off the road. The driver showed a strong odor of alcohol, an unsteady balance, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes, declined field sobriety tests, and provided a breath sample. The driver was arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample showed blood alcohol above the legal limit. Maynard Coddington Jr., 76, of Fredericksburg, was charged with driving under the influence.

Public intoxication — Greenspring Drive

At 11:28 p.m. Sept. 30, Deputy Holetzky responded to a suspicious-person report. Information was that the suspect was lying on the ground next to a business. The suspect showed glassy eyes, an unsteady balance, and an odor of alcohol. Alcoholic beverages and a weapon were found. Christopher Hurley, 36, of Stafford, was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. The weapon was submitted as evidence.

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