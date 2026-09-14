Police Blotter: Juvenile Charged in Bristow Teen’s Murder; Man Stabbed Near Manassas

Prince William County detectives on Sept. 14 arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile of Manassas on second-degree murder and firearm charges in the June 25 shooting death of Michael Sakyi Jr., 18, of Bristow, in the 7900 block of Community Drive near Manassas. Also today: Prince William police arrested a Manassas man on an aggravated malicious wounding charge after a family member was stabbed multiple times early Sept. 12 near Manassas; in Spotsylvania County, a traffic stop led to a DUI arrest and recovery of a stolen firearm from a convicted felon; Stafford County deputies reported several DUI arrests, warrant services and fraud complaints.

A death investigation in Woodbridge preliminarily showed no signs of foul play. Additional Prince William cases included a juvenile stabbed by three unknown men, an aggravated assault with a glass bottle, and an indecent exposure report.

Prince William County Police

Murder Investigation — Additional Arrest

Prince William County detectives charged a 16-year-old male juvenile of Manassas in connection with the June 25 shooting death of Michael Sakyi Jr., 18, of Bristow, in the 7900 block of Community Drive near Manassas (20109). On Sept. 14, detectives arrested the juvenile without incident. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Court date pending; he is held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Jamal Dana Allen was previously arrested July 2 in connection with the same case, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force and U.S. Marshals D.C. Special Response Team. On June 25 at 8:47 p.m., officers responding to what was initially reported as a crash in the 7900 block of Community Drive found Sakyi in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the upper body; he was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to have been random. The investigation continues. Tips: 703-792-7000 or pwcva.gov/policetip.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

On Sept. 12 at 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Willoughby Lane near Manassas (20109) for a stabbing. A 40-year-old man and a family member got into a verbal altercation that escalated; the accused stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body before leaving in a vehicle. Officers rendered aid; the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Devon Christopher Fields, 33, of Manassas, was located shortly afterward and arrested without incident. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. Court date pending; status unavailable.

Commercial Burglary — Additional Arrest

On Sept. 12, a 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge was arrested in connection with a burglary at Tobacco King, 14170 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge (22193), that occurred Aug. 24. He was charged with burglary, destruction of property, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit larceny and curfew violation. He is held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Court date pending. (Previously, five unknown men broke a window, took vape products and fled in a stolen vehicle; one juvenile was earlier detained by Dumfries police. Four additional suspects remain unidentified.)

Commercial Burglary Investigations — Arrest

On Sept. 11, Shanice Shentel Yates, 34, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with a series of burglaries reported on Larkin Court and Wayside Drive in Dumfries (22026) between Sept. 7 and 8. Charges include two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of petit larceny, one count of larceny with intent to sell, one count of possession of burglarious tools and two counts of destruction of property. She is held without bond. Court date pending.

Related prior reports: Residential burglary in the 17200 block of Larkin Court (basement window shattered, jewelry taken); commercial burglary at Urgent Medical Care Center, 17193 Wayside Drive (unlocked rear door, currency taken); attempted commercial burglary at Skrimp Shack, 17237 Wayside Drive (forced front door attempt, damage only).

Stabbing Investigation

On Sept. 12 around 12:45 a.m., a 16-year-old male juvenile walking on Kerrydale Road in Woodbridge (22191) was approached by three unknown men who assaulted and stabbed him in the lower body and hand. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Suspects described as a Black male and two Hispanic males wearing dark clothing and masks.

Aggravated Assault

On Sept. 11 at 10:32 a.m. in the 13500 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge (22191), a 39-year-old man was almost struck by a white box truck; a verbal argument escalated and the suspect struck him in the upper body with a glass bottle. The victim was transported for treatment. Suspect described as a Hispanic male, heavy set, wearing a white shirt.

Indecent Exposure

On Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the 14300 block of Westminister Lane in Woodbridge (22193), a 34-year-old woman walking her dog observed an unknown man exposing himself and making obscene gestures. No physical contact or injuries. Suspect described as a Black male wearing a black sweatshirt with hood up, black pants and black shoes.

Death Investigation

On Sept. 13 at 4:19 a.m. in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane in Woodbridge (22191), officers located a deceased 48-year-old man inside his vehicle in a decomposed state. Preliminarily, no signs of foul play. More information will be released if necessary.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Firearm

On Sept. 12 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mills Drive and Tidewater Trail. The odor of alcohol was detected on the driver’s breath; after field sobriety tests the driver was arrested for DUI. An inventory search located a pistol reported stolen in Essex County. Derek Johnson, 38, of Spotsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and a traffic infraction. He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Warrant Service

Julian Drive, Sept. 11 at 12 a.m.: Karl Sullivan II, 48, of Fredericksburg, arrested as a fugitive from justice wanted out of Pennsylvania and served on outstanding warrants.

Richmond Highway and Sage Lane, Sept. 13 at 9:44 p.m.: Thomas Royal Sr., 60, of Orange, arrested after a traffic stop; served with outstanding warrants and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Identity Fraud

Wyne Drive, Sept. 11 at 8:53 p.m.: Jacob Midkiff, 33, of Cartersville, arrested after providing false identification during a disturbance response. Charged with identity fraud, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement and unlawful change of name. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI

Richmond Highway and Hill Valley Lane, Sept. 12 at 12:32 a.m.: Erick Cruz-Garcia, 30, of Stafford, arrested after failing to maintain lane. Charged with driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation. Held on secured bond.

Travis Lane and Garrisonville Road, Sept. 12 at 12:44 a.m.: Jorge Varela Velasquez, 49, of Woodbridge, arrested after a drunk-driver complaint and failing to maintain lane. Charged with driving under the influence. Held on secured bond.

International Parkway and Warrenton Road, Sept. 12 at 7:17 p.m.: Javier Mejia, 54, of Fredericksburg, arrested after driving erratically; a child was in the vehicle. Charged with driving under the influence, abuse and neglect of children, a traffic lane violation and refusal to test. Held without bond.

Poplar Road and Mountain View Road, Sept. 12 at 10:37 p.m.: Luis Alvarez Beltran, 45, of Stafford, arrested after an auto accident into a ditch; passenger Andrea Phelps, 38, of Stafford, charged with public intoxication. Beltran charged with driving under the influence.

Public Intoxication

860 Richmond Highway, Sept. 12 at 11:45 a.m.: Raymond Lockhart, 55, of Ruther Glen, arrested at a Wawa after harassing customers and showing signs of impairment. Charged with public intoxication; held until sober.

3097 Richmond Highway, Sept. 13 at 10:40 p.m.: Tahari Turk, 27, of Stafford, arrested at Candlewood Suites after a disturbance. Charged with public intoxication; held until sober.

Fraud

Titanic Drive, Sept. 11 at 9:24 a.m.: Email account compromise after clicking a suspicious link; victim transferred funds after suspects requested payment to “fix” the account. No suspects identified.

Healy Court, Sept. 11 at 4:18 p.m.: USAA Bank scam; victim received calls/texts claiming money laundering activity and was directed to withdraw funds and deposit into suspects’ account at PNC. Victim later contacted legitimate USAA.

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