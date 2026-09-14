Manassas Old school gets a mural pitch as county preps the wrecking calendar, plans parking garage By PLN News Published September 14, 2026 at 7:20AM Bennett School at the Prince William County Judicial Center campus in Manassas. County staff on Sept. 9 said memorialization concepts, including possible imagery on the planned parking garage, will go to a public meeting targeted for November. Photo: Potomac Local News This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Courthouse #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Old Bennett School