Manassas

Old school gets a mural pitch as county preps the wrecking calendar, plans parking garage

By PLN News
The vacant historic Bennett School building on the Prince William County courthouse campus in downtown Manassas
Bennett School at the Prince William County Judicial Center campus in Manassas. County staff on Sept. 9 said memorialization concepts, including possible imagery on the planned parking garage, will go to a public meeting targeted for November. Photo: Potomac Local News

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