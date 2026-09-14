Manassas Manassas Planning Commission recommends Center Street garage-apartment rezoning with conditions By PLN News Published September 14, 2026 at 7:15AM | Updated September 14, 2026 at 2:33PM Revised Center Street massing looking from Zebedee Street toward the Meredith House. Penney Design Group presented this view to the Architectural Review Board on July 21, 2026. ARB considered form, scale, and massing on Aug. 13. Materials and colors shown are preliminary. This replaces the July 8 work-session rendering that first ran with this story. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council