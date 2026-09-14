Manassas

Manassas Planning Commission recommends Center Street garage-apartment rezoning with conditions

By PLN News
Revised architectural rendering of the proposed Center Street apartments behind the light-blue Meredith House at Zebedee Street in Old Town Manassas
Revised Center Street massing looking from Zebedee Street toward the Meredith House. Penney Design Group presented this view to the Architectural Review Board on July 21, 2026. ARB considered form, scale, and massing on Aug. 13. Materials and colors shown are preliminary. This replaces the July 8 work-session rendering that first ran with this story.

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