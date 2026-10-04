10th District candidates meet Oct. 15 in Manassas

The Prince William Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters of the Prince William and Fauquier Area will hold the forum Thursday, Oct. 15, the committee said. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum runs 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at the Manassas Community Center, 8750 Sudley Road. The flyer names Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, the Democrat from Ashburn, and Dave Beckwith, the Republican from Sterling. Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa, is the moderator. The event is free, open to the public, and does not require registration. Seating is limited.