Mathis Avenue shut down in Manassas Park after a hit-and-run pole crash

Mathis Avenue in Manassas Park is shut down between Conner Drive and Hardees Drive after a hit-and-run crash struck a telephone pole, a Manassas Park Police alert said.
The department said crews expect the road to stay closed about 12 hours while the pole is repaired. The alert did not name a driver, a vehicle, or injuries, and it did not give a crash time.
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Mathis Avenue is currently shut down between Conner Drive and Hardees Drive following a hit-and-run crash involving a struck telephone pole.
Crews are working to repair the pole and expect the roadway to remain closed for approximately 12 hours.
Please find an alternate route and stay clear of the area while repairs are underway. Follow all posted signs, barriers, and directions from emergency personnel.
We appreciate your patience while crews work to safely restore the roadway.