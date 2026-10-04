Mathis Avenue shut down in Manassas Park after a hit-and-run pole crash

Mathis Avenue in Manassas Park is shut down between Conner Drive and Hardees Drive after a hit-and-run crash struck a telephone pole, a Manassas Park Police alert said.

The department said crews expect the road to stay closed about 12 hours while the pole is repaired. The alert did not name a driver, a vehicle, or injuries, and it did not give a crash time.

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