Manassas Manassas City schools drop AI-detection software after failed test; handbook sent back; Osbourn starts girls flag football By PLN News Published September 14, 2026 at 7:05AM A Manassas City Public Schools bus. Photo: Potomac Local file This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Public Schools #Osbourn