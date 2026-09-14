Manassas

Manassas City schools drop AI-detection software after failed test; handbook sent back; Osbourn starts girls flag football

By PLN News
Yellow Manassas City Public Schools school bus parked on a city street
A Manassas City Public Schools bus. Photo: Potomac Local file

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