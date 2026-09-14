Manassas pauses October First Friday after teen killed at packed downtown event

The City of Manassas and Historic Manassas Inc. are pausing October’s First Friday — the Pumpkin Palooza event set for Oct. 9 — after the Sept. 4 shooting that killed 16-year-old Patriot High School student Ashley Intihar.

The city announced the decision Monday.

“As the City continues to mourn the tragic loss of life during September’s First Friday, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends,” the statement said. “To the Manassas community, we remain resolute that violence has no place in our city. Any future events will require careful reflection and evaluation in light of this tragedy.”

Officials said Historic Manassas Inc., downtown restaurants and merchants, and the city will use the pause to review the events and look at changes. They said they will also seek community input. The first public discussion is scheduled for the City Council work session on Sept. 21.

First Friday runs February through November. Historic Manassas lists the 2026 dates as Feb. 7 (Souper Bowl), March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7 (Dog Days of Summer), Sept. 4, Oct. 9 (Pumpkin Palooza) and Nov. 6.

July and October are held on the second Friday. October was already moved to Oct. 9 because the 43rd annual Fall Jubilee occupies downtown on Saturday, Oct. 3. After the Sept. 4 shooting, two First Fridays remained on the 2026 calendar: Pumpkin Palooza on Oct. 9 and the season finale on Nov. 6. Only October is paused for now.

Police said about 10,000 people were downtown the night Intihar was killed. Gunfire broke out about 9:30 p.m. near the train depot in the 9400 block of West Street. Police said Xavier Wanzer, 19, of Orange approached Tasheem Rashad Douglas, 21, over a prior conflict. Douglas fired, missed Wanzer and struck Intihar, an uninvolved bystander. Wanzer and Talib Davis, 23, of Fauquier County then returned fire from the depot parking lot, police said.

Douglas, a convicted felon, is charged with second-degree murder and firearms offenses. Wanzer and Davis face malicious wounding and firearms charges. All three are held without bond.

Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen said two of the suspects were already out on bond. Court records identified those two as Douglas and Davis.

Douglas was on supervised probation from a 2025 Prince William weapons conviction and had pending February 2026 gun charges from an incident at Manassas Mall. A magistrate set a $5,000 secured bond on those charges. A judge later converted it to a $5,000 unsecured bond. An unsecured bond means the defendant does not have to post any money to get out of jail. Court paperwork noted the Commonwealth agreed. Davis was out on bond in Warren County on two Class 6 gun felonies.

Keen has said the shooting showed bond and release decisions did not keep the city safe. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office has said it objected to bond in Douglas’s February case and that magistrates and judges make the final call. The office has not publicly explained the “CW agreed” notation on the unsecured bond.

City officials said more information on the First Friday review will be released as it becomes available. November’s event remains on Historic Manassas’s published schedule.