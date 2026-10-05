Virginia early voting is running more than double the 2022 pace

Virginia had recorded 183,217 early ballots through Sunday, compared with 75,819 at the same point in 2022, The Center Square reported.

That is about 142 percent ahead of the comparable point four years ago. The 1st Congressional District led with 25,774. The 5th had 20,590 and the 11th had 20,002. The 7th had 16,295.

Early in-person voting began Sept. 18 and runs through 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3. Oct. 23 is the deadline to register and cast a regular ballot, and the deadline for local registrars to receive mail-ballot applications.

The count shows where ballots are being cast. It does not show which candidates are ahead.