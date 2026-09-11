Fredericksburg Chris Allen says sold-out Charles Street dinner funds Fredericksburg downtown year By PLN News Published September 11, 2026 at 7:05AM | Updated September 11, 2026 at 7:55AM Uriah Kiser, left, talks with Fredericksburg Main Street executive director Chris Allen about A Downtown Affair, the sold-out $250-a-plate dinner on the 900 block of Charles Street. Potomac Local News Podcast graphic. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Fredericksburg #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford