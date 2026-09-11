Fredericksburg

Chris Allen says sold-out Charles Street dinner funds Fredericksburg downtown year

By PLN News
Podcast graphic of Uriah Kiser wearing headphones and Chris Allen over a night scene of an outdoor dinner on Charles Street in Fredericksburg, with text Sold Out on Charles St and $250 a plate funds the whole year
Uriah Kiser, left, talks with Fredericksburg Main Street executive director Chris Allen about A Downtown Affair, the sold-out $250-a-plate dinner on the 900 block of Charles Street. Potomac Local News Podcast graphic.

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