Wonder sets Sept. 17 opening at Smoketown Station in Woodbridge

Wonder says it will open a new location at Smoketown Station in Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 17, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

The address is 13257 Worth Avenue. The shopping center, off Prince William Parkway near Potomac Mills, already includes retailers and restaurants such as Best Buy, Lidl, Total Wine & More, Chuck E. Cheese and First Watch.

Wonder describes itself as a mealtime platform, not a traditional food hall with separate stalls. Customers order from more than 20 restaurant concepts in one transaction, the company said, for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

The Woodbridge menu will include dishes tied to chefs Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson and Michael Symon, along with brands such as Tejas Barbecue, Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson and Magnolia Bakery, according to a company advisory sent Sept. 10.

To mark the opening, the first 100 orders of $10 or more will receive a Wonder swag bag, the company said. Wonder also said it is partnering with the Capital Area Food Bank on a roundup program at the new store.

Hours for the Woodbridge store were not listed in the advisory.

More information is at wonder.com.

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