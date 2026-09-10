Weekend Roundup: Arts Alive in Manassas, Bat Boy in Lorton, and Voices of the Past in Fredericksburg

From a free all-day arts festival in Manassas and Bat Boy at the Workhouse in Lorton to a Slave Dwelling Project weekend in Fredericksburg and WWII living history in Woodbridge, here are things to do Friday evening through Sunday.

Arts Alive! Festival fills Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas

According to the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Arts Alive! runs Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. across the Manassas campus at 10960 George Mason Circle, with free admission and no tickets required.

The day includes multi-stage performances, crafts and makerspace activities, food trucks, a vendor village, and a wine and beer garden for ages 21 and older; Capitol Fools headlines at noon in Merchant Hall on a first-come basis.

This is a family-friendly daytime festival that also works for adults looking for free live entertainment. Arrive early for parking and for the noon headliner, which Hylton notes includes mature themes and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Voices of the Past brings Slave Dwelling Project programs to Fredericksburg and Stafford

According to Visit Fredericksburg, Voices of the Past: A Slave Dwelling Project Weekend runs Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, at historic sites around Fredericksburg and Stafford, with a day-by-day lineup on the program highlights page.

Offerings include free and ticketed programs such as a Friday evening drum and dance workshop at Belmont, Saturday brickmaking at the James Monroe Museum, a Saturday afternoon ceremony at Falmouth Beach, and Sunday programs at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

This weekend is aimed at history-minded adults and families who can choose among free drop-in activities and reserved ticketed sessions. Check the program highlights page for RSVP and ticket links before you go, because several free programs still ask for advance registration.

World War II Weekend returns to Rippon Lodge in Woodbridge

According to Prince William County Historic Preservation, World War II Weekend is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12–13, at Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (a county “10 Things to Do” listing notes 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Admission is free; donations are welcome and no tickets are required.

The living-history weekend suits families and military-history fans looking for an outdoor stop in eastern Prince William. Confirm the closing time on the Historic Preservation events page the day you go, since county listings differ by 30 minutes.

Virginia Cider Festival pours at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

According to Visit Fredericksburg and Virginia Cider Festival, the festival is Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Avenue.

Tickets are sold through Eventbrite; exact tier prices should be checked at checkout.

This is an adults-oriented tasting event rather than a kids’ festival. Buy tickets in advance on Eventbrite and plan for fairgrounds parking and a designated driver.

FXBG Pet Palooza opens at the Fredericksburg Convention Center

According to the Fredericksburg Convention Center, FXBG Pet Palooza runs Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg. Kids 12 and under are free; pets are welcome with a waiver. Adult ticket prices were listed as “coming soon” on the venue page at packaging time.

The expo is built for families and pet owners. Confirm adult ticket cost on the convention center page before you go, and bring the pet waiver if you plan to bring an animal inside.

Sweeney Todd continues at Riverside Center near Fredericksburg

According to Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd is in residence Sept. 9 through Oct. 25, 2026, at 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg (Stafford County), with Thursday–Saturday evening curtains at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Dinner seating is optional ahead of curtain; tickets are sold through Riverside’s Showare system.

This is a ticketed evening (or Sunday matinee) option for adults who want theater with an optional dinner package. Check Showare for the specific Sept. 11–13 performance you want and arrive with time for parking and seating.

Bat Boy: The Musical plays the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton

According to TheatreWashington and the Workhouse Arts Center, Bat Boy: The Musical runs Sept. 5 through Oct. 25, 2026, at the Workhouse W-3 Theatre, 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton. Workhouse house times are generally Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.; general admission is listed at $50, with senior/military and student discounts. Confirm the exact Sept. 11–13 curtain and seat inventory when you buy tickets.

This rock comedy-horror musical is aimed at adults and older teens who want a night out on the Occoquan/Lorton side of the map. Parking on campus is free; the theater is an intimate black-box space, so reserve ahead if you need a specific performance.

DMV Girls Hockey Weekend offers free try-ons at Prince William Ice Center in Woodbridge

According to the Washington Capitals, DMV Girls Hockey Weekend runs Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12–13, at rinks across the region, including Prince William Ice Center in Woodbridge with the Potomac Lady Patriots. The free try-hockey sessions are for girls ages 4–9, with equipment loaned at participating rinks; register through the Capitals’ LeagueApps event page.

This is aimed at young girls and parents new to hockey. Exact on-ice start times for the Woodbridge rink were not posted in a static form at packaging time, so confirm your session time in the LeagueApps confirmation after registering.

Old Town Manassas Art Show & Craft Fall Fair

According to Visit Manassas, the Old Town Manassas Art Show and Craft Fall Fair is Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Manassas Museum Lawn at 9101 Prince William Street. The outdoor fair features art and craft vendors in the heart of Old Town.

It is an easy daytime stop for shoppers and families already downtown for Arts Alive or the farmers market. Wear comfortable shoes and expect typical outdoor-fair weather planning; the tourism listing does not post a gate fee.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.