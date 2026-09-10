News Links: Spanberger Declines Shooting Questions in Manassas; 25th Anniversary Ceremonies Set

Manassas police have charged three men in the First Friday shootout that killed a 16-year-old Patriot High School student, Gov. Abigail Spanberger left a Manassas stop Wednesday without answering questions about the case, Prince William County will hold a 25th-anniversary 9/11 ceremony Thursday evening at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, VDOT will close Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania next week for pipe repairs, Fredericksburg plans a Friday morning commemoration, Honor Flight veterans will visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Sept. 11, the governor is standing up a state digital service after a $52 million child-support system loss, the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra opens its season Sept. 19, and Manassas Park has a yard sale and Latino Fest this weekend.

Three Charged in Manassas First Friday Shooting; Spanberger Declines Questions

According to WJLA, Manassas City police said Wednesday that 19-year-old Xavier Wanzer confronted 21-year-old Tasheem Douglas during First Friday near the downtown train depot on Sept. 4, and that Douglas fired at Wanzer, missed, and struck 16-year-old Patriot High School student Ashley, an uninvolved bystander whose family authorized police to use her first name. As Douglas fled, police said Wanzer and 23-year-old Talib Davis returned fire from the depot parking lot. Douglas, already charged with second-degree murder, remains hospitalized; Wanzer and Davis were arrested Tuesday. WJLA reported all three men have criminal histories and were out on bond or a summons at the time.

Police Chief Doug Keen said Friday’s shooting showed bond and release policies did not keep the city safe, and Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said the General Assembly needs to change course. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said her office opposed bond for Douglas and that magistrates and judges make the final call. Gov. Abigail Spanberger was in Manassas the same day for a facility tour about training electricians for data centers. After her press secretary, Jack Bledsoe, said she would take questions at the end, Spanberger left without answering WJLA reporter Nick Minock, who asked whether the criminal justice system had failed the slain teenager.

Prince William County to Honor 22 Residents at Thursday 9/11 Ceremony

According to Prince William County, the Board of County Supervisors will host a 25th-anniversary remembrance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The ceremony honors the 22 Prince William residents killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and the nearly 3,000 others who died in the attacks.

The county said the names of those 22 residents will be read, and the Madrigal Choir from Osbourn Park High School will perform. Officials invited the public to hear personal reflections from people whose lives were changed by that day. All are welcome.

Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania Closing Next Week for Drainage Pipe Repairs

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 612 (Catharpin Road) in Spotsylvania County will close between Corbin Lane and Bluff Hill Way from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17, weather permitting, while crews replace three drainage pipes under the roadway. Through traffic will be detoured onto Route 649 (Mill Pond Road) and Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive).

Driveways in the work zone will remain open, and residents will keep access. Temporary signs and message boards will mark the detour. VDOT said travelers should use the most convenient alternate route and check 511 Virginia for updates.

Fredericksburg to Hold Sept. 11 Ceremony at War Memorial Park

According to the City of Fredericksburg, a public commemoration will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at Fredericksburg Area War Memorial Park, 531 George St. The city framed the 25th-anniversary ceremony around honoring those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, the first responders who answered the call, and the attack’s lasting impact.

Public Information Officer Caitlyn McGhee invited residents to attend. The event is open to the public. Questions can be directed to the city’s communications office at (540) 372-1010.

Honor Flight Veterans to Visit Marine Corps Museum on Sept. 11

According to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Honor Flight North Central West Virginia will visit the museum in Triangle from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. The museum said the public is welcome to greet the veterans during the stop.

Admission is free. The museum is on Jefferson Davis Highway adjacent to Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Spanberger Creates State Technology Team After $52 Million System Loss

According to Virginia Scope, Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday named former federal digital services official Andrea Fletcher to lead a new Virginia Digital Service after her administration said it uncovered $52 million lost on a failed effort to replace the state’s child support enforcement system under former Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The office is intended to bring engineers, designers and other technology experts into state government to improve websites, modernize outdated systems and review technology contracts.

Startup funding for the office was included in Virginia’s recently approved two-year budget. The budget also requires the Department of Social Services to provide quarterly reports on spending and implementation of a new child support technology system. Spanberger said last month she does not consider it acceptable to write off losses of that kind.

Fredericksburg Symphony Opens Rising Stars Season Sept. 19

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra will open a season billed as “Rising Stars” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at James Monroe High School Auditorium, 2300 Washington Ave. The program pairs Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony with four sections of Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo” ballet suite and closes with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Individual tickets are listed at $22 to $73, with six-show season passes starting at $125. The orchestra said it will not use live artillery in the hall; the percussion section is expected to supply the cannon-fire finale.

Manassas Park Plans Yard Sale Saturday, Latino Fest Sunday

According to the Manassas Park Community Center, the city will host a fall yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at the community center, followed by MP Latino Fest from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the same site. Organizers described the Sunday event as a celebration of Latino culture with music, food, vendors, dancing and family activities.

The community center will remain open to the public during Saturday’s yard sale. It will be closed to regular public use Sunday because of the festival.

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