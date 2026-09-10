Dumfries returns Sept. 15 to a $319,000 question on town boundaries

Dumfries Town Council. Photo: Potomac Local News

Dumfries Town Council returns Sept. 15 to a $319,000 question: whether to study a possible change to the town’s boundaries before it has named a parcel, drawn a proposed line or opened talks with Prince William County.

The study area is county land in ZIP 22026 that already sits outside town limits. Staff has not picked properties. Council has not authorized talks with the county or the Commission on Local Government. Town Manager Tangela Innis said the contract is decision-support so officials can learn whether a line change is even worth pursuing. It would not annex anyone.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey, through chief of staff Karen Mills on Wednesday, set a condition for any future discussion, not a yes or no on the contract:

“When the time comes for this discussion between the County and Town of Dumfries, my expectations are that the Town would come to the County in good faith, with detailed and completed research.”

On Sept. 1, council pulled the award off the consent agenda and continued it to Sept. 15. The vote was unanimous among members present. Councilman Shaun R. Peet made the motion.

Present were Councilmen Brian K. Fields, Peet and Russell A. Young; Councilwoman Caetrina A. Peterson; Chair Pro Tem Selonia B. Miles; and Mayor Derrick R. Wood.

The town advertised twice on eVA to 2,492 suppliers. The first round was canceled for non-response. After staff revised the language, one firm submitted a proposal: The Robert Bobb Group.

The budget placeholder was $175,000. Innis said the town had no independent written cost estimate. The original proposal was $414,000. After negotiation, staff issued a notice of intent to award at $319,000 — a 23 percent cut without a material reduction in tasks.

The proposal estimates 1,662 project hours across a multidisciplinary team, Innis said in written answers Sept. 8.

Staff identified $264,000 in capital savings to cover the gap between $175,000 and $319,000, including an emergency-power project shifted to ARPA.

Innis said the initial study area is county properties, addresses and rights-of-way in ZIP 22026 outside current town boundaries. Task 1 is inventory and analysis of parcels, land use, population, infrastructure, services, boundary irregularities, enclaves, islands and rights-of-way. A map from that phase would be an analytical study map, not a proposed expansion map.

Existing small-area, waterfront, Main Street and gateway plans focus on land use inside defined planning areas, she said. They do not answer revenues, expenses, infrastructure responsibilities, service obligations, legal requirements or risks of a boundary change.

If council never moves a line, Innis said the town would still own a parcel inventory, GIS mapping, a fiscal-impact model, an infrastructure and service assessment, legal pathway analysis, a public-engagement framework and defined go/no-go criteria.

The request for proposals covers public-safety service delivery, including police, fire and emergency-response coordination; public works; stormwater; utilities; rights-of-way; and fiscal analysis. Schools are not a separate service-delivery component.

The consultant is to evaluate “agreement-first” and other legal paths so council can later decide whether to authorize talks. Staff and the consultant may not start those talks on their own.

At the Sept. 1 meeting, Robert C. Bobb said the work would be the firm’s first municipal boundary study, though it has done school-district boundary work. Wood asked what the town would own at the end of $319,000 if it later declined a change. Fields said expansion talk was loud when he arrived about 20 years ago, then went quiet. Miles asked whether, with one bidder, a longer timeline and political risk, the study should stay in the strategic plan.

Innis said council put the study on her task list when she was hired. It is the last unfinished evaluation item and remains in the strategic plan. Procurement began in April 2026.

The original RFP calendar called for draft findings by Sept. 30, 2026, a final report and council presentation by Oct. 31, 2026, and a final invoice by Nov. 15, 2026. It did not set an 18-month project. Because procurement ran long, performance dates must be realigned before any contract is executed.

On Sept. 15, Innis said, council will be asked to authorize the negotiated contract, reject it, or direct other actions that comply with procurement law.

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