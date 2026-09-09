News Links: $160,000 for 9/11 Trail; Vigil for Patriot High Teen; I-95 Ramps Close in Woodbridge

Friends mourned 16-year-old Ashley Intihar after she was fatally shot at Manassas First Friday, Virginia legislators presented $160,000 at the McCoart building for the September 11th National Memorial Trail, VDOT is closing I-95 ramps in Woodbridge nightly through Sept. 22, Woodbridge Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix returned to work after a Vermont bike crash, and a dry midweek precedes Thursday storms.

Friends Mourn Patriot High Teen Killed in Manassas First Friday Shooting

According to the Prince William Times, friends of Ashley Intihar, a 16-year-old Patriot High School student, gathered this week at a memorial near the Manassas train station where she was fatally shot Friday night during the city’s First Friday event. Police said Intihar was caught in the middle when two adults exchanged gunfire across the station parking lot about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Tasheem Douglas, 21, who was also injured, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder; Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen said investigators are still searching for a second shooter.

About 75 people attended a Monday vigil at the Harris Pavilion organized by community activist Brien Johnson. Mayor Michelle Davis said Intihar had come downtown to enjoy the event when her life was cut short and called for accountability after two people chose to settle a dispute with guns. Friends described Intihar as having an enormous heart and a gift for making others feel they belonged. She was her parents’ only child and competed on Patriot’s swim and track teams.

Virginia Lawmakers Present $160,000 for September 11th National Memorial Trail

According to a media advisory from the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, Virginia legislators presented a ceremonial $160,000 check Tuesday at the James J. McCoart Administration Building in Woodbridge, near the Prince William County Liberty Memorial. The money is in Virginia’s fiscal year 2027 budget to support the Alliance’s 1,500-plus-mile trail connecting the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

Del. Briana Sewell sponsored the appropriation with support from Del. Luke Torian. They presented the check to David Brickley, founder and president emeritus of the Alliance and a former Prince William delegate. The Alliance, a nonprofit founded in Prince William County, said the funds will strengthen long-term capacity and expand education, outreach and trail signage. The Liberty Memorial honors the 22 Prince William County residents killed on Sept. 11, 2001. Photos from the presentation were provided by the Alliance.

Nightly I-95 Ramp Closures Continue in Woodbridge Through Sept. 22

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, weather permitting, the northbound I-95 collector-distributor lanes serving the Dale Boulevard and Opitz Boulevard ramps in Woodbridge are closed each night from Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 22, for milling and paving. The Dale Boulevard off- and on-ramps and the Opitz Boulevard on-ramps are affected. Most weeknight closures run from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., with Friday and Saturday nights running from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-95 traffic headed to Dale Boulevard is detoured onto the general purpose lanes, then to westbound Prince William Parkway at Exit 158B, back to southbound I-95, and finally to the southbound ramps for eastbound and westbound Dale Boulevard. Drivers should allow extra time and watch for posted signs through the two-week paving window.

Woodbridge Supervisor Injured in Vermont Mountain Bike Crash

According to a constituent newsletter from Woodbridge District Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix, the supervisor appeared with visible injuries at this week’s Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting after being thrown from her mountain bike while riding downhill with her family in Vermont. LaCroix said she suffered a broken hand along with bruises and cuts on her face.

She wrote that she was wearing a helmet and credited it with preventing a more serious injury. LaCroix said she returned to work within a few days, though she was moving more slowly than usual, and urged residents to always wear a helmet.

Dry, Warm Midweek Ahead Before Thursday Storms Return

According to the National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington, high pressure is keeping Northern Virginia dry through Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs several degrees above normal. Wednesday is forecast to reach near 89 degrees under south winds of 6 to 10 mph, with a mostly clear night and a low around 70.

A weakening cold front is expected to bring a 50 percent chance of showers Thursday afternoon and a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, with a high near 91. Forecasters said the severe-weather threat looks limited. Friday should turn cooler and less humid with a mostly sunny high near 85 before humidity and afternoon storm chances build again over the weekend.

Stafford Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic Returns Sept. 18 for $10

According to Stafford County, the county’s drive-thru rabies clinic will return Friday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Stafford Animal Control office at 26 Frosty Lane. Vaccinations cost $10 per pet. A limited number of shots are available, and pre-registration is required for residents and non-residents through Wednesday, Sept. 16, online at staffordcountyva.gov/rabiesclinic or in person at the Treasurer’s Office.

Pets with proof of a prior rabies shot may receive a three-year vaccination if the record is submitted at registration. Pets without that documentation, or whose previous vaccination expired more than a month earlier, will receive a one-year shot. Payment is due at registration and is nonrefundable. The Treasurer’s Office accepts cash, check, money order, major credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay; online payments may be made by credit or debit card.

Rappahannock Goodwill Honors Curry Roberts, Adds Tom Scott to Board

According to Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, the Fredericksburg nonprofit is recognizing Curry Roberts for more than six years of service on its Board of Directors and naming Tom Scott, president of Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads Alliance, as a new board member. Roberts helped connect RGI’s workforce programs to regional economic development, contributed to two strategic plans and the organization’s “More Impact” focus, and helped create its first signature mission program, CareerPath Accelerator.

Board Chair Andy Withers said Roberts’ guidance and commitment to the Power of Work will be missed. RGI marked his service with a print of Norman Rockwell’s “The Paycheck.” Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in economic development, strategic planning, business investment and job creation, including prior roles with Virginia’s Gateway Region, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Bank of America.

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