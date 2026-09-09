Chelsea Quintern and son Joshua return to Prince William Board for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega’s chief of staff, Chelsea Quintrin, returned to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors dais on Sept. 1 with her son Joshua beside her as the Board marked Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Last September, Quintrin told the Board that the family stood in the same chamber when Joshua was in remission. Three weeks later, she said, the cancer returned for a third time.

Joshua has Burkitt’s leukemia, Quintrin said — one of the most aggressive cancers a child can face. When he relapsed, she said there was no proven second-line treatment waiting for him. The family entered what she called uncharted territory, with few options and no guarantee any of them would work. He underwent treatments that had never been used that way for a child before, she said.

He was at the meeting. Quintrin kept the description brief: a little boy who has endured more than most adults ever will, standing beside her after being told treatments did not work and facing a relapse with no road map for what came next.

Quintrin said a scan was scheduled two days after the Sept. 1 meeting. Results from that scan were not part of the meeting record.

She said a family friend, a boy named Talon, died days earlier of the same cancer. His loss, she said, is a reminder that for too many childhood cancers, medicine still has further to go.

She asked people to pray for the children, their families, doctors and researchers; to “go gold” in September and explain why when asked; to support childhood cancer research; to donate blood; to join the bone-marrow registry if able; to support families whose lives have become hospital rooms, appointments and scans; and, most importantly, not to look away because the subject is hard to talk about.

“Awareness matters because these children matter,” she said.

Vega thanked chiefs of staff in other supervisors’ offices for their compassion and collaboration. She said Quintrin is her chief of staff and that for about a year and a half Chelsea and her family have gone through so much. Through the ordeal, Vega said, Quintrin was an advocate, researcher, caregiver — and never once let the Coles District office falter.

The Board’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation framed the remarks. Quintrin’s asks — prayer, gold awareness, research support, blood donation, the bone-marrow registry, and not looking away — closed the moment on the dais.