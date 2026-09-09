Prince William Boddye tees up water resolutions on reuse and groundwater study By PLN News Published September 9, 2026 at 7:05AM Boddye This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Board of Supervisors #Data Centers #Kenny Boddye #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William Water