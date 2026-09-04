Police Blotter: Assault Suspect Arrested After Chase

Spotsylvania deputies arrested a 30-year-old Spotsylvania man Friday morning after a vehicle pursuit, ending a joint search tied to two sexual assaults at massage businesses on Plank Road.

Spotsylvania deputies arrested a 30-year-old Spotsylvania man Friday morning after a vehicle pursuit, ending a joint search tied to two sexual assaults at massage businesses on Plank Road.

Cesar Mario Torres Juarez was the only person in the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are seeking additional charges related to the chase.

Prince William County police said a Bristow man was arrested in two April shots-fired cases in Manassas, and they also reported an abduction arrest in Gainesville, an assault on an officer in Woodbridge and a burglary at an AT&T substation.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported two DUI arrests, a drug arrest tied to outstanding warrants, a shoplifting case at a Royal Farms and a public intoxication arrest.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 4, Spotsylvania deputies arrested Cesar Mario Torres Juarez, 30, of Spotsylvania, after a vehicle pursuit through the county, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase began near Courthouse Road and Brock Road and ended near Brock Road and Gordon Road, where deputies stopped the vehicle. Torres Juarez was the sole occupant and was taken into custody without further incident.

The sheriff’s office said it is seeking additional charges related to the pursuit.

Fredericksburg police and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they had linked two sexual assaults at massage businesses along Plank Road and identified Torres Juarez as the suspect.

On March 12, Spotsylvania deputies responded to a report that a woman was raped while working at a massage therapy business in the 5000 block of Plank Road. Detectives collected evidence and released a flyer seeking help identifying the suspect.

On Aug. 31, Fredericksburg police received a similar report from a woman who said she was raped while working at a massage and wellness spa in the 2100 block of Plank Road. Witnesses helped investigators develop a suspect. Detectives then compared that description with the Spotsylvania flyer and determined the cases were connected.

Torres Juarez is charged in Fredericksburg with rape, forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, abduction with intent to defile and strangulation. He is charged in Spotsylvania with rape, abduction by force and assault and battery.

Both agencies thanked the public for tips that helped locate him. Sexual assault support is available through the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault at rcasa.org or 540-371-1666.

Prince William County Police

Arrest in April Shots-Fired Cases

On Thursday, Sept. 3, detectives arrested Stivan Zlatiev Dimitrov, 20, of Bristow, after finishing an investigation into two shots-fired calls from April 21 in Manassas, police said.

About 1:32 a.m. April 21, officers went to a home in the 7500 block of Bosbury Court after a shots-fired report. Police said the house and the homeowner’s unoccupied vehicle were hit. No one was injured. A police dog searched the area, but no one was found. Shell casings were recovered on the property.

About 12 minutes later, officers responded to the 8100 block of Claremont Street. Two unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one was injured. Shell casings were found in the roadway.

Dimitrov is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting across a road, two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, two counts of shooting in public and two counts of destruction of property. Police listed his custody status as unavailable.

Man Arrested in Gainesville Abduction Case

On Sept. 1, detectives arrested Luis Enrique Falconi Revilla, 65, of Manassas, after an investigation into a report from April 23 at a home in the 7300 block of Yountville Drive in Gainesville, police said.

Police said a 63-year-old woman was at home for a scheduled cable installation when the technician, later identified as Revilla, kept her from leaving a room and intended to touch her inappropriately before leaving the house. No injuries were reported.

Revilla is charged with abduction with intent to defile. He is being held without bond.

Man Accused of Assaulting Officer in Woodbridge

Just after midnight Friday, Sept. 4, officers went to the 2800 block of Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on a report of a disorderly person, police said.

The man had been removed from a restaurant after trying to fight patrons and was intoxicated, police said. While officers were placing him in a cruiser, he became aggressive and assaulted an officer. The officer reported minor injuries.

Kevin Lawrence Crawford, 56, of Littleton, was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He is being held without bond.

Burglary Reported at AT&T Substation

On Thursday, Sept. 3, officers responded to an AT&T substation at 13898 Dumfries Road in Manassas on a reported burglary, police said.

Investigators said a fence lock was cut sometime between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 and someone entered the site. Electrical parts, including multiplex packs, power supply boxes and copper wire, were reported missing. Police did not release a suspect description.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Two Drivers Arrested on DUI Charges

About 2:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, deputies on Hampton Drive in Stafford stopped a driver who showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol, the sheriff’s office said. The driver said he had been drinking earlier. After field sobriety tests and a breath sample, Joseph Cutright, 37, of Louisa, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Police did not specify the community along Hampton Drive.

About three minutes later, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle swerving on Tanterra Drive in Stafford. The driver showed an odor of alcohol and glassy eyes and said he had been drinking earlier. After field sobriety tests and a breath sample, Salvador Saquic Alvarez, 34, of Triangle, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. Police did not specify the community along Tanterra Drive.

Drug Arrest After Dunkin Report

About 4:46 p.m. Thursday, a deputy responded to a narcotics report at the Dunkin near 551 Warrenton Road in Stafford. Store information indicated someone had left marijuana and other items inside.

The man deputies contacted denied owning the items and gave a false name, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies later identified him and found he was wanted in Petersburg. A search turned up narcotics.

Tyrell Allen, 34, of Stafford, was charged with two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II controlled substance, providing false identification to law enforcement and identity theft to avoid arrest. He was also served on outstanding warrants and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Shoplifting Reported at Royal Farms

About 10:26 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a larceny in progress at the Royal Farms near 4 Commerce Parkway in Stafford. A man was reported to have stolen alcohol and left through a fire exit.

Deputies found him nearby. The alcohol was recovered, including one drink that had been opened and was nearly empty. The man showed glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol, the sheriff’s office said. Store video showed him concealing drinks in his clothing and walking past the registers without paying.

John Davis, 25, of Fredericksburg, was charged with shoplifting and public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Public Intoxication on Newport Court

About 6:22 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person stumbling through a neighborhood on Newport Court in Stafford. The man was sweating heavily, smelled of marijuana and made incoherent statements, the sheriff’s office said. He said he had smoked marijuana earlier that day.

Jason Fordham, 43, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. Police did not specify the community along Newport Court.