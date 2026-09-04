Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-95 southbound in Stafford, one day after fatal crash at Exit 140

An overturned tractor-trailer has closed all southbound travel lanes of Interstate 95 at mile marker 145 in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Friday night.

The crash is about 1.3 miles north of Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road / Aquia), VDOT’s I-95 alert feed said. Traffic was being squeezed past the scene on the left shoulder. About four miles of congestion was building toward the wreck as of VDOT’s 8:19 p.m. alert.

VDOT Fredericksburg District tagged the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on the alert. The sheriff’s office had not posted its own update as of 8:40 p.m. Virginia State Police had not released injury information, a cause, or the name of a trucking company.

The wreck comes one day after a tractor-trailer driver was killed on I-95 northbound at Exit 140.

On Thursday, troopers said Derek P. Volkmer, 40, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, died after his tractor-trailer left the northbound lanes at the Courthouse Road interchange, struck the overpass, and overturned. That crash closed two of three northbound lanes for hours and backed traffic for several miles.

Friday’s crash is a separate incident, on the opposite direction of the interstate and about five miles farther north.

A 511 Virginia camera at mile marker 145.3 southbound — the closest listed pin to tonight’s wreck — was offline. A nearby camera at about mile marker 146 showed emergency lights, work lights, and stacked traffic in the dark.

Drivers headed south on I-95 through Stafford should expect major delays between Exit 148 (Quantico) and Exit 143 and use 511 Virginia for lane updates. Alternate routes include U.S. 1.

This is a developing story.