Stafford Stafford board advances repeal of unique transportation impact fees, pauses new collections By Potomac Local News Published September 3, 2026 at 10:00AM Stafford County Administrator Bill Ashton presents the proposed FY2027 budget to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 17, 2026, at the Government Center. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Board of Supervisors #Economic Development #impact fees #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford #transportation