Stafford board advances repeal of unique transportation impact fees, pauses new collections

Go to Board rezones 23-acre Nokesville site for contractor storage

Board rezones 23-acre Nokesville site for contractor storage

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Go to News Links: Fairfax Restores Crossing Guards After Student Struck; Stafford Seeks Comment on Verizon Landline Cut

News Links: Fairfax Restores Crossing Guards After Student Struck; Stafford Seeks Comment on Verizon Landline Cut

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Go to SKY HIGH CRIME: Police Cleared for Drone Launches at Potomac Mills

SKY HIGH CRIME: Police Cleared for Drone Launches at Potomac Mills

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Go to FLOCK BLOCKED: Dumfries benches plate-reader cameras until residents get a say

FLOCK BLOCKED: Dumfries benches plate-reader cameras until residents get a say

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