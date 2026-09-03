Stafford

Stafford board advances repeal of unique transportation impact fees, pauses new collections

By Potomac Local News
Stafford County Administrator Bill Ashton presents the proposed FY2027 budget to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 17, 2026, at the Government Center.

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