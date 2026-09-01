Poor George Washington never got the ice cream

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, tracks wholesale prices weekly so menu prices stay as fair as possible.

His young staff moved today’s report out of the basement office and into the sunlit dining room. Dixie Bones still puts a Red Delicious apple on every kid’s plate; Head prefers a baked apple turnover — the restaurant’s “fried apple pie” — with vanilla ice cream, a luxury George Washington never had.

Not-so-good news

Beef: Prices continue to rise.

Good news

Catfish: Wholesale prices fell.

Dairy & eggs: Butter and milk fell. Egg prices dropped another two cents each as chickens return to work.

Produce & staples: Idaho and red potatoes, navy beans and cornmeal all fell.

Wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices, the same transparent model used by grocery stores.

Have a great day and thank you for listening. Oh, and by the way, there’s no better way to eat an apple than this.

— Nelson Head