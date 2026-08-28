Police Blotter: Park Death, Teacher Arrested at School

Prince William County police say a 19-year-old man was found dead Wednesday in a wooded area of Prince William Forest Park in Triangle after officers were called there on a missing-person report. Police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play or a threat to the community.

The same roundup includes the arrest of a man charged in an August 19 sexual assault near Sudley Road in Manassas, and the arrest of a Manassas Park High School teacher accused of being intoxicated on school grounds Thursday morning.

Police also reported a man charged with assaulting an officer at the adult detention center after a disturbance near Potomac Mills Road, and a teen’s arrest in a Woodbridge smoke shop burglary. In Stafford County, deputies reported a public intoxication arrest and two fraud reports.

This police blotter is compiled from Prince William County Police, Manassas Park Police, and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports released Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

Prince William County Police

Man Found Dead at Prince William Forest Park

Officers responded at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, to Prince William Forest Park, at 18175 Park Entrance Road in Triangle, on a report of a missing person. After searching the trails, officers found a 19-year-old man in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play and no apparent threat to the community. More information will be released if police determine it is necessary.

Man Arrested in Manassas Sexual Assault

Curtis Lucas Brown Jr., 45, of no fixed address, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 26, without incident in connection with a sexual assault reported Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Sudley Road in Manassas.

Police said officers were called to that area at 10:56 p.m. Aug. 19. Investigators said a 39-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in a wooded area nearby. The woman was able to get away and report the attack. She was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained warrants for Brown after earlier attempts to find him were unsuccessful. He is charged with rape, abduction with intent to defile, two counts of strangulation, object sexual penetration, and assault and battery. He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

Man Charged With Assaulting Officer After Woodbridge Disturbance

Officers responded at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, to the 14500 block of Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge on a report of a disorderly person. Police said they found the man acting disorderly. He refused to leave a business and approached officers aggressively before he was detained.

At the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, police said the man remained aggressive and assaulted an officer before he was secured. The officer was not injured.

Carlington Brown, 48, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. He is being held without bond. A court date is pending. Police said no photo was available.

Teen Arrested in Woodbridge Smoke Shop Burglary

Officers responded at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, to an alarm at Tobacco King, at 14170 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. Police said five men broke a window, entered the business, and took vape products before leaving in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen.

Dumfries police detained one of the suspects a short time later. A 16-year-old boy from Dumfries was arrested and charged with burglary. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. A court date is pending.

Police are still trying to identify the other four suspects. They were described as:

A Black man wearing a black face covering, a black hoodie with a yellow design, black pants and black shoes

A light-complexioned Black man, heavy set, wearing a black face mask, a black Nike jacket, blue gloves, black pants and black shoes

A Black man wearing a black hoodie, white and red gloves, dark blue pants and black shoes

A Black man wearing a black face covering, a black Under Armour hoodie, blue gloves, gray Under Armour pants and black shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Manassas Park Police

Teacher Arrested at Manassas Park High School

Staff at Manassas Park High School notified the school resource officer at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, that a teacher appeared to be intoxicated on school grounds. The officer determined the teacher was highly intoxicated, police said.

Shannon Sanders, 40, of Clifton, was arrested and charged with being drunk in public. She was taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center and was to be held until sober.

Police said no students were involved or placed in danger. The department said the investigation remains open. Questions about school employment or administrative issues should be directed to Manassas Park City Schools.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Public Intoxication Arrest on Warrenton Road

A deputy responded at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, to a disturbance on Warrenton Road. The sheriff’s office did not specify the community. Deputies said a man was yelling at a nearby gas station and showed signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol and glassy eyes.

Alvin Chewning, 43, of Bumpass, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Shoplifting Arrest at Stafford Marketplace Target

Deputies responded at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, to a larceny report at Target, at 1090 Stafford Marketplace. Deputies said three people went into the store, put items in a black tote, and left without paying.

After reviewing video and speaking with two of the people, deputies determined only one had stolen merchandise. That person returned to the store and admitted to shoplifting without telling the others, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jayden Leatch, 20, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. He was released with a court date.

DoorDash Paycheck Scam Reported on Wood Road

A deputy responded at 8:12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, to a fraud report on Wood Road. The sheriff’s office did not specify the community.

The victim said someone calling as DoorDash claimed there were problems with the victim’s account and that the direct deposit information had to be changed. After the change was made, the victim was locked out of the account and did not receive a paycheck. A police report was taken for the investigation.

Bank Impersonation Scam Reported on Double Buck Court

A deputy responded at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, to a fraud report on Double Buck Court. The sheriff’s office did not specify the community.

The victim said someone calling as Navy Federal Credit Union claimed there was suspicious activity on the victim’s Cash App and Zelle accounts. The caller told the victim to remove a card and add it back to get a refund. After the card was added back, the victim saw unauthorized withdrawals and reported the scam to the bank, which opened an investigation. No suspects have been identified.

Employment Scam Reported on Colemans Mill Drive

A deputy responded at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, to a fraud report on Colemans Mill Drive. The sheriff’s office did not specify the community.

The victim reported a remote job offer from a company called Corizon. The suspects asked for personal information for a fraudulent W-4, then sent a check that was supposed to be used to buy equipment and asked that money be sent back. After the money was returned, the victim learned the check never cleared.

The victim notified their bank, which opened an investigation. The deputy advised the victim to watch their accounts for unauthorized activity.

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