At Paul’s Bakery, Dolly hats and tribute donuts draw a Friday morning crowd

Our family loves Dolly Parton. We’ve been to Dollywood. So on Friday morning, on the way to taking my 5-year-old granddaughter to Hazelwild Farm, I stopped by Paul’s Bakery on Lafayette Boulevard and bought two dozen Dolly Parton donuts — some for family, some for the staff at Hazelwild’s Country Day Preschool.

I was not the only one making the trip.

Friday morning visits are a tradition for the Cummings family. Today, Caymran and Chloe Cummings, along with daughters Kinsley and Kylie, added a country flair to the routine. Clad in Dolly Parton hats and shirts, the family scored free donuts before biking on to Gladys West Elementary School.

The line drew more than immediate neighbors. Orange County resident Chris Lumpkins stopped by the bakery on his way to work in the city to pick up a dozen. He specifically ordered banana creme for his wife, Mary, a lifelong Dolly Parton fan who was moved to tears by the singer’s death on Tuesday.

Mollie Toombs, of Spotsylvania, said Dolly Parton was “everything. The essence of a great musician.” At 71, Mollie has spent decades following Dolly’s career. She noticed early on that the icon refused to be confined to a single genre, watching her cross over from country into pop, bluegrass, gospel, and even rock.

Dolly released her album Rockstar in 2023 after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, collaborating with legendary rock icons.

Longtime admirers weren’t the only ones feeling the energy of the day. Behind the counter, standout employee Brittany kept the line moving all Friday morning, maintaining her reputation for excellent service with help from extra backup staff.

Paul’s Bakery will have Dolly Parton donuts Friday, Aug. 28, until 2 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This article was submitted by Sue Nelson-Sargeant of Fredericksburg. She attended graduate school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville in 1978–79. She spoke several times with Dolly Parton while shopping at the H.G. Hill grocery store in Hillsboro Village, close to campus. Dolly was always the first to say “Hi.”