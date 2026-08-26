News Links: Teens Testify in Spotsylvania Shooting Trial as Prince William Schools Open New Year

Teens testified in the trial of a Spotsylvania man charged in a Massaponax High senior’s death as Prince William schools launched the new year, elections officials offered public tours, and other local notices and events filled the day.

Teens Testify in Spotsylvania Trial of Man Charged in Massaponax Senior’s Death

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, two surviving teenagers testified Tuesday in the Spotsylvania Circuit Court trial of Tyler Butler, who is charged with second-degree murder and related offenses in the May 3, 2025, shooting death of Massaponax High School senior Michael Bosworth. The teens said they and Bosworth had been walking through the River Club subdivision after a night of drinking, kicked a garage door as a prank roughly 600 feet from Butler’s home, then ran through backyards and scaled his fence while trying to avoid deputies already in the area.

The survivors testified they never damaged Butler’s property and were leaving his yard when he emerged, yelled threats including racial epithets, and fired 10 shots; one struck Andre’us Wilson in the back and another killed Bosworth. Defense attorneys argued Butler believed the teens were attempting to enter his home, did not chase them, and that the incident was a tragedy but not a crime, while prosecutors noted no evidence of vandalism was found at the Butler residence.

Prince William Schools Start New Year with Rally at Woodbridge High

According to InsideNoVa, Prince William County Public Schools opened the 2026-27 academic year Monday with an early-morning rally at Woodbridge High School featuring cheerleaders, football players and the marching band. Superintendent LaTanya McDade, entering her sixth year, highlighted the division’s 95.7% graduation rate and record-low 3.3% dropout rate while describing the first day as still feeling “magical.”

Woodbridge High Principal Heather Abney noted the continuation of the cellphone ban and the new distribution of iPads to all students, along with a focus on supporting students with disabilities and English learners. McDade emphasized using technology to promote digital equity without replacing teacher-student connections, and pointed to new facilities including Occoquan Elementary as the county’s first net-zero school.

Prince William Elections Office Hosts Open House Tours Aug. 29

According to the Prince William County Office of Elections, free open house tours will be offered Saturday, August 29, at the office located at 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, in Manassas. The event aims to give the public, elected officials, party members and election officers a closer look at how elections are administered, including the layers of security involved.

Tours begin every 30 minutes, last about one hour and require advance registration for a specific time slot; visitors will receive an introduction in the lobby followed by stops covering voter registration, equipment preparation, mail voting, results reporting and election officer staffing, with hands-on demonstrations and materials provided at each station.

Stafford County Offices Closed Sept. 7 for Labor Day

According to Stafford County, all county government offices, departments, facilities and courts will be closed Monday, September 7, 2026, for the Labor Day holiday. Both Regional Landfill locations at Eskimo Hill and Belman Road will also be closed that day.

Fire and Rescue information remains available at (540) 658-7200, the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400 and the Magistrate’s Office at (540) 659-2968, with emergencies handled through 911. Outdoor parks will stay open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

U.S. Marine Band Closes Summer Series at National Museum of the Marine Corps

According to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform the final concert of the Summer Concert Series on Thursday, August 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the museum in Triangle.

The outdoor performance is weather permitting; visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for the evening event that concludes the season’s free concerts at the museum.

ARTfactory Memberships Offer Discounts on Classes and Workshops

According to The Art Factory (Newsroom partner), memberships include discounts on all classes and workshops, the gift shop and additional perks, and are available in Individual or Family bundles valid for one year from purchase; Potomac Local News thanks The Art Factory for partnering in local news and notes the organization is featured in the daily newsletter at 4 p.m.

Full details on membership options and benefits are available on the organization’s website.

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