Sparks fly as Dave Bugee patches the pit (brisket jumps 7%)

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, Virginia, tracks wholesale prices every week so menu prices can stay as fair as possible.



You used to cover holes in blue jeans with cloth patches, but that’s no longer in vogue. When one of the pits at Dixie Bones sprung a leak, style went out the window, and a metal patch was the only fix. A huge thank-you to Dave Bugee for the serious metalwork that kept the smoke rolling. There’s a video of Dave at work—sparks flying as he goes after the repair. Honestly, the video is more interesting than the price report.

Price changes this week:

Not-so-good news: Beef brisket jumped 7%. Cabbage and Idaho potatoes also rose. Egg prices stayed unchanged but remain high.

Beef brisket jumped 7%. Cabbage and Idaho potatoes also rose. Egg prices stayed unchanged but remain high. Good news: Buttermilk and red potatoes fell.

These wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent model used by grocery stores.

I’m Nelson Head. Have a great day and thank you for listening.