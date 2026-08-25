Police Blotter: Sexual Assault, Shooting Reported

Prince William County police are seeking a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman in Manassas. Detectives also arrested a man in a separate sexual battery case at a Woodbridge grocery store and another man after a shooting that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Stafford County, a man was arrested after punching a victim in the face at a Sheetz, and another was taken into custody after trying to climb through a McDonald’s drive-through window while impaired.

Additional reports from both agencies include multiple shots-fired calls, a strong-armed robbery, brandishing of a firearm, and several DUI arrests.

This daily police blotter compiles the most notable recent incidents from Prince William County police and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Prince William County Police

Sexual Assault Investigation; Suspect Sought

On Aug. 19 at about 10:56 p.m., officers responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a sexual assault. The investigation found that a 39-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in a wooded area near that location. The victim was able to get away and reported the incident. She sustained injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Detectives obtained warrants for the accused, identified as Curtis Lucas Brown Jr., 45, of no fixed address. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Brown is described as a Black man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on charges of rape, abduction with intent to defile, two counts of strangulation, object sexual penetration, and assault and battery.

Shooting on Flotilla Way

On Aug. 23 at about 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 16600 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. A 27-year-old man and another person got into a verbal argument that escalated. The accused pulled out a handgun and fired one round that grazed the victim in the upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jrrysawn Aushaude Cook, 24, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in public, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His court date is pending.

Sexual Battery Arrest at Food Lion

On Aug. 20 at about 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the Food Lion at 12420 Dillingham Square in Woodbridge to investigate a sexual assault. A 35-year-old woman who worked at the store was approached by a man who inappropriately touched her and grabbed her arm before leaving in a vehicle. No injuries were reported. Warrants were obtained for the accused. On Aug. 22, Matthew Stephen Porcelli, 41, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and assault and battery. He was held on a $3,000 secured bond. His court date is pending.

Brandishing at Oil Change Shop

On Aug. 21 at about 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change at 14103 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a brandishing report. An unknown man driving a gold minivan pulled into the parking lot, got out, and pointed a firearm at multiple employees before driving away. No shots were fired and no one was injured. The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a black graphic hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Shots Fired in Woodbridge

On Aug. 23, officers responded to the 16700 block of Chowning Court in Woodbridge after reports of shots fired. Multiple gunshots were heard and a dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area. Officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Shots Fired in Nokesville

On Aug. 23 at about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of McGuinn Lane in Nokesville after reports of shots fired. Multiple gunshots were heard and a residence was struck by gunfire. No one was injured and no additional property damage was reported. The location from which the shots were fired could not be determined, and no suspect information was available.

Shots Fired in Dumfries

On Aug. 22 at about 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the 17000 block of Dumfries Road in Dumfries after reports of shots fired. Two unknown men in a black sedan fired gunshots toward a white sedan before both vehicles left the area. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck. Officers found multiple shell casings. No one was injured. The suspects were described as two Black men wearing dark clothing.

Strong-Armed Robbery in Manassas

On Aug. 24, officers responded to the 10200 block of Farragut Court in Manassas to investigate a robbery that occurred about 10:30 p.m. the previous night. A 41-year-old woman was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her, took her bag, and left on foot. She was not injured. The suspect was described as a Black man with a thin build who was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Assault at Sheetz

On Aug. 24 at about 7:07 p.m., deputies responded to an assault at the Sheetz near 10 Washington Square Plaza. The victim said a man asked if they wanted to race vehicles. When the victim declined, an argument started and the man struck the victim in the face. Witnesses confirmed the account. Additional units stopped the suspect, who admitted to the assault and was arrested. Hendrix Roberson, 20, of Fredericksburg, was charged with assault and battery and released on an unsecured bond.

DUI After Attempt to Climb Drive-Through Window

On Aug. 24 at about 12:15 a.m., a deputy responded to a disturbance at the McDonald’s near 190 Garrisonville Road. The suspect was trying to climb through the drive-through window. Employees said the man had first caused a disturbance at a nearby car wash before driving to the restaurant. He showed clear signs of impairment, admitted he was intoxicated, and was arrested. He later refused breath or blood testing. Alex Sabines-Salome, 23, of Falls Church, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Law Enforcement Impersonation Scam

On Aug. 24 at about 7:17 p.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Bridgewater Circle. The victim said someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer working for the bank’s fraud department called and said the victim’s Apple Pay had been compromised. The caller directed the victim to withdraw money, buy Apple gift cards, and provide the card information. The victim realized it was a scam after giving the information. The deputy advised the victim to contact the bank and report the incident.

Unauthorized Bank Transactions

On Aug. 24 at about 10:15 a.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Aspen Hill Drive. The victim reported unauthorized transactions on an account. The bank closed the account and issued a refund. No suspects have been identified.

Additional DUI Arrests

Several other drivers were arrested for driving under the influence in the days leading up to the latest report. On Aug. 22, Melissa Lehnhardt, 52, of Spotsylvania, was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle incorrectly parked at 1941 Richmond Highway with a bottle of alcohol visible. She was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and refusal to test, and held on a secured bond.

Also on Aug. 22, Karina Scott, 37, of Fredericksburg, was stopped on Warrenton Road after reports she was failing to maintain her lane and driving on the wrong side of the road. She was charged with DUI and held on a secured bond. The same day, Nikolas Sinclair, 29, of Fredericksburg, was found asleep behind the wheel at Richland Road and Hartwood Road with empty alcohol containers in the vehicle. He was charged with DUI and held until sober.

On Aug. 23, Michael Furchak, 60, of Stafford, was stopped for failing to maintain his lane at Aquia Towne Center Drive and Richmond Highway and charged with DUI. He was held until sober. That evening, Khiry Nicholson, 25, of Washington, Maryland, was arrested after a crash at Forbes Street and Morton Road and charged with DUI; he was held on a secured bond. Joshua Brown, 19, of Stafford, was also arrested after a crash at Hampton Park Road and Eustace Road and charged with DUI; he was held on a secured bond.

Public Intoxication and Other Arrests

On Aug. 22 at about 3:36 a.m., Jordan Ryan, 27, of Ruther Glen, was arrested for public intoxication at the Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road. A search found narcotics, and he was also served on outstanding warrants from Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties. He was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and public intoxication and held without bond.

Other public intoxication arrests included Peggy Anderson, 65, of Stafford, on Aug. 21 at Jay’s Sports Lounge on Richmond Highway, and Eric Daniels, 41, of Woodbridge, on Aug. 23 at the Wawa at 860 Richmond Highway. Both were held until sober.

Other Fraud and Vandalism Reports

On Aug. 21, residents reported unauthorized transactions on Wild Turkey Drive and an altered check that had been deposited into a different account after being mailed from Oak Grove Lane. Banks canceled the affected cards or accounts. No suspects have been identified.

On Aug. 22, a vehicle’s rear window was damaged on Town Square Circle. No cameras captured the incident and no suspects have been identified.

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