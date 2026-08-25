A large-scale ICE enforcement operation in the Washington suburbs, a request to delay the trial in a deadly Stafford County bus crash, a pause in the final state court challenge to Virginia’s assault weapons restrictions, and local concerns over school funding and economic development led the day’s news across Northern Virginia.

ICE Arrests More Than 1,300 in Virginia and Maryland Operation, DHS Says

As reported by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that ICE carried out a large-scale operation resulting in the arrests of 1,328 people in the country illegally over a 14-day period in Virginia and Maryland. Nearly 400 of those arrested had criminal convictions or pending charges, including a Salvadoran national wanted by Richmond police on a murder warrant. Other cases involved individuals with records for attempted murder, rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, robbery and driving while intoxicated. The operation primarily focused on suburbs around Washington, D.C., in both states.

According to the report, ICE arrested anyone found to be in the United States illegally, regardless of criminal history. Officials said many of those encountered attempted to flee or resisted arrest during the enforcement actions. DHS described the effort as one of the most successful operations in the agency’s history.

Bus Driver in Deadly Stafford I-95 Crash Seeks Delay of October Trial

As reported by WTOP, the bus driver charged in the May 29 Interstate 95 crash in Stafford County that killed five people is expected to ask a judge next week to postpone his October trial. Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York, faces five counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving in the chain-reaction crash near Quantico. Defense attorney Thomas Walsh said in a recent filing that he plans to request a new trial date during a Sept. 2 hearing before Stafford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Clark, citing the need for additional time for an out-of-state accident reconstruction expert to review evidence and the large number of witnesses expected.

Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen opposed the continuance, warning that a delay would likely push the case well into 2027 and negatively affect victims’ family members and eyewitnesses preparing for the emotional impact of the scheduled Oct. 6 trial. Those killed were Priscilla Mafalda of Worcester, Massachusetts, and four members of a Massachusetts family: Dmitri Doncev, Ecaterina Doncev and their young children Emily and Mark. Dong was granted bond in late July and has signed a one-year lease in Northern Virginia to comply with bond conditions.

Last Virginia Challenge to Assault Weapons Restrictions Put on Hold

As reported by The Center Square, a Lancaster County judge on Friday granted a stay in the last pending state court challenge to Virginia’s new restrictions on certain semiautomatic firearms and large-capacity magazines. The case, John Crump et al. v. Jeffrey S. Katz, now joins three other state court challenges and a federal lawsuit that have been paused while the U.S. Supreme Court considers similar firearm restrictions in Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins. Attorney General Jay Jones said the decision places Virginia’s cases on a consistent legal path as the high court reviews major challenges to assault weapons bans.

The stay does not rule on the constitutionality of the laws and does not lift the statewide injunction currently blocking enforcement of the challenged restrictions. Senate Bill 749 and House Bill 217 were set to take effect July 1 and would limit the future manufacture, import, sale, purchase and transfer of certain semiautomatic firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds, while allowing continued possession by those who already owned them. A separate Washington County case had earlier expanded a preliminary injunction statewide before it too was stayed.

Prince William Schools Open New Buildings Amid Local Funding Concerns

As reported by WTOP, Prince William County Public Schools is starting the 2026-27 academic year with the opening of Woodbridge Elementary School and a new Occoquan Elementary School building, the division’s first Net-Zero energy facility and a replacement for its oldest school. Superintendent LaTanya D. McDade said she looks forward to seeing the division’s Elevate 2030 Strategic Plan take shape in classrooms while celebrating these modern learning environments that emphasize innovation and sustainability.

McDade identified two major challenges for the year: preparing students for Virginia’s higher Standards of Learning proficiency benchmarks in reading and math, and the threat of cuts to local funding under the county’s revenue-sharing agreement. She noted that PWCS remains behind regional peers in per-pupil funding even after recent increases, while student needs continue to grow. Federal funding, which makes up just 4.5 percent of the budget, is not expected to see significant reductions this year.

Prince William Economic Development Department Named Top International Organization of the Year

As reported by InsideNoVa, the Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism has been named the 2026 Economic Development Organization of the Year by the International Economic Development Council, taking the top honor in the largest population category for communities of more than 500,000 people. Executive Director Christina Winn called the recognition an extraordinary validation of the department’s work to compete with the best organizations anywhere, while Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson said it shows the county is already competing successfully with major metropolitan areas for investment, jobs and talent.

Recent highlights cited in the announcement include the creation of Nexus234, Northern Virginia’s first officially designated Innovation District covering 5,900 acres, a rise in the department’s business attraction success rate from 7 percent in 2021 to 56 percent in 2025, more than 1,000 small-business counseling sessions through the Calibrate program, and $289 million in visitor spending from 3.1 million trips in 2025. Officials noted that about 54 percent of employed Prince William residents still commute outside the county, making the creation of high-quality local jobs a central priority. The department, which has a staff of 31, will formally receive the award in October at the council’s annual conference in New Orleans.

Amazon Data Center Water Permit Request Sparks Opposition in King George

As reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Amazon has applied to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for a permit to draw up to 6.4 million gallons of groundwater a year for a proposed data center campus on the site of a shuttered power plant in King George County. The request has drawn sharp criticism from the county’s water utility and state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, who noted that DEQ recently rejected the county’s own request for an additional 3.25 million gallons from the same Potomac aquifer to support new housing and a planned medical facility. County officials say the authority is already under state orders to reduce withdrawals from its largest well by 33.6 million gallons annually, a restriction that could force a costly shift to treated Rappahannock River water estimated at $75 million to $100 million.

Stuart called the proposed allocation to Amazon indefensible while the county faces cuts and higher costs for residents. Amazon stated the permit is for potable water for employees and irrigation, not cooling, that it inherited the prior power-plant allocation, and that actual use would be significantly lower while it seeks alternate sources. DEQ said no decision has been made and that public comments will be reviewed, though department records indicate the request meets technical criteria for issuance and that the proposed well sits near several “critical cells” of the depleted aquifer. The county and Amazon remain in court over a 2023 development agreement that a later board of supervisors rescinded.

Northern Virginia Localities Advance Gas Leaf Blower Bans Despite Legislative Setbacks

As reported by Virginia Mercury, the City of Alexandria and Arlington County are moving forward with restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers after the Virginia General Assembly repeatedly declined to grant localities explicit authority to regulate the equipment. Relying on a 2024 opinion from then-Attorney General Jason Miyares that confirmed local power to act through noise ordinances under existing police powers, Alexandria amended its ordinance in May 2025 to begin an 18-month phaseout, with a full ban scheduled to take effect on November 17, 2026.

Arlington County followed last month by amending its noise ordinance to prohibit gas-powered leaf blowers beginning January 1, 2029, allowing a 30-month transition period. A county survey drew more than 3,500 comments, with the large majority supporting a ban primarily due to noise concerns; the county has already converted its own landscaping equipment to electric. Advocates with Quiet Clean Virginia note that other Northern Virginia jurisdictions are watching the actions, while Fairfax County already restricts the use of all lawn equipment during overnight hours.

Vindman Optimistic on VA Staffing Transparency Bill Amid Fredericksburg Concerns

As reported by the FXBG Advance, Rep. Eugene Vindman, whose 7th District includes the greater Fredericksburg area, said he is optimistic about the Veterans Health Administration Transparency and Accountability Act, which he is co-sponsoring with Arizona Republican Rep. Abe Hamadeh. The bipartisan measure would require monthly publication of staffing and vacancy data across the VA system, broken down by occupation and facility, replacing the current quarterly reports. Vindman has highlighted delays and cancellations at the Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center, where his office cites a 37 percent vacancy rate, and noted that hundreds of Virginians have reported disrupted care due to staffing shortfalls.

VA press secretary Quinn Slaven responded that the Fredericksburg center has nearly 600 onboard employees with 80 candidates in the hiring process, remains on schedule for its current phase of opening, and has already exceeded first-year targets by serving more than 22,000 veterans and completing over 214,000 appointments. Vindman plans to meet with center leaders in the coming weeks to discuss quality of care and resource needs. Separately, he joined 61 other House Democrats in endorsing a letter from Rep. Judy Chu addressing mental-health staffing shortages across the VA system.

SCC Chair Declines to Recuse Herself from NextEra-Dominion Merger Review

As reported by The Daily Signal, State Corporation Commission Chair Kelsey Bagot has declined to recuse herself from reviewing the proposed $67 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy by NextEra Energy, where she previously worked as a senior attorney before joining the SCC in 2024. In a letter to state Sen. Scott Surovell this week, Bagot wrote that “mere work history with a regulated entity has not served as a categorical basis requiring recusal.” She had earlier recused herself from a separate high-voltage transmission line case involving NextEra. Members of the Energy Commission of Virginia, which held its first public hearing on the merger this week, supported her continued participation, with former SCC Commissioner Angela Navarro calling any required recusal an extreme disservice to the Commonwealth.

Some Dominion ratepayers expressed concern about a potential conflict of interest. Dominion has said the deal could deliver $1.78 billion in NextEra shareholder-funded bill credits to Virginia customers and improve long-term project financing. Gov. Abigail Spanberger has said she remains skeptical of the benefits, particularly regarding affordability, jobs and clean-energy goals, and plans to supervise the review. The SCC has until January to approve, modify or block the transaction.

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