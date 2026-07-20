Lobster, Pasta and Chef Ype Were Big Hits at Fredericksburg’s Silver Diner

It was a lobster fest at the Silver Diner in Fredericksburg on July 16, 2026, led by a well-known chef and founder in the Silver Diner world, Ype von Hengst.

He knew the exact portions by memory — except for the fresh tarragon that he threw in there for taste. “I hate measuring,” he said as he shook the pans over a gas flame in front of a large audience that had eyes on the lobster.

The Silver Diner has been in Central Park for one year and is one of 26 locations in the Washington D.C. area. The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event, and Mayor Kerry Devine was among the lobster fans. She’s a regular. “I come here with my kids and grandkids,” Devine said. Chamber president and CEO Susan Spears is another regular, and her favorite is eggs Benedict in the mornings.

The main dish of the afternoon was the “Lobster Angel Hair Pasta,” and Chef Ype, a co-founder of Silver Diner, is a fan of the claw meat, which is sweeter, he said. He mixed in some street corn too.