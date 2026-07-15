Monday Market Report: July 13 – Wholesale Food Prices on the Rise

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, shares this week’s Monday Market Report.

His team tracks bids from multiple vendors each week to secure the best possible wholesale prices and keep menu prices as low and fair as possible for customers.

Meats: Catfish prices increased this week, while other meats held steady.

Catfish prices increased this week, while other meats held steady. Dairy & Eggs: Butter, milk, eggs, and ice cream all saw significant increases.

Butter, milk, eggs, and ice cream all saw significant increases. Produce & Staples: Cabbage and elbow macaroni also rose in price.

Nelson notes that these wholesale cost changes flow directly through to the menu — the same transparent pricing structure used by grocery stores.

“These are times that try men’s souls, but we shall endeavor to persevere.”

Thanks to Nelson and the Dixie Bones team for their hard work behind the scenes keeping costs in check wherever possible.