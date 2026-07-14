Montclair Family Restaurant Mourns Beloved Manager Peggy Curry

InsideNoVa reported that Peggy Curry, 70, a longtime front-of-house manager at Montclair Family Restaurant in Prince William County, passed away while on the job July 11, 2026. Prince William County Police responded to a report of an unconscious person around 4:43 p.m. Saturday and confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene with no signs of foul play.

The tight-knit Northern Virginia community has shared heartfelt tributes to Curry, a seven-time winner of InsideNoVa’s Best of Prince William for best waitress, who was described by owner Francesco Leone as the restaurant’s irreplaceable “heart” and like a mother to him.

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