Prince William

Montclair Family Restaurant Mourns Beloved Manager Peggy Curry

By Uriah Kiser
Peggy Curry, left, the dedicated front-of-house manager who died while working at Montclair Family Restaurant on July 11, 2026, pictured with owner Francesco Leone. Curry was a beloved community figure and seven-time Best of Prince William award winner known for her kindness and warmth.

InsideNoVa reported that Peggy Curry, 70, a longtime front-of-house manager at Montclair Family Restaurant in Prince William County, passed away while on the job July 11, 2026. Prince William County Police responded to a report of an unconscious person around 4:43 p.m. Saturday and confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene with no signs of foul play.

The tight-knit Northern Virginia community has shared heartfelt tributes to Curry, a seven-time winner of InsideNoVa’s Best of Prince William for best waitress, who was described by owner Francesco Leone as the restaurant’s irreplaceable “heart” and like a mother to him.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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