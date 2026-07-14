Fatal Plane Crash Near Shannon Airport in Spotsylvania County



Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. this morning near Shannon Airport.

There was one person on board the single-engine plane. Rowland A. Babcock, Jr., 78, of Ruther Glen, Va., died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The aircraft came down in the parking lot of Greenline Service Corporation, a John Deere dealership located across the street from Shannon Airport on Tidewater Trail. The plane had taken off from Shannon Airport around 10:49 a.m. and was airborne for approximately 16 minutes before the crash.

Potomac Local News reporter Mike Salmon is on the scene. The wreckage was covered with a white sheet roughly 200 yards from the final approach path. Three Virginia State Police cars and members of a construction crew were present at the location.

A woman who answered the phone at Greenline Service Corporation said, “We’re all good,” indicating no injuries to people on the ground and no damage to the business. The plane did not strike the building.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are assisting with the investigation.