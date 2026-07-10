NOVA Life Wellness Center Opens in Gainesville with Ribbon Cutting Celebration

NOVA Life, a new wellness and recovery center offering science-backed, non-invasive therapies, celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in the Haymarket/Gainesville area of Prince William County.

Potomac Local News publisher Uriah Kiser spoke with founders Kendra McLamb and her husband George during the event. Kendra, who retired from the FBI after a career focused on staying active, shared how pickleball ultimately led to a full knee replacement last year. That experience sparked her search for effective recovery solutions.

“NOVA Life is a wellness and recovery center. It is new, science-backed, non-invasive therapies that help basically everything we do here reduces inflammation. It gives you more energy. It helps you feel better. It helps you get out of bed in the morning without aches and pains,” Kendra said.

The center delivers therapies that work at the cellular level. Red light therapy uses infrared, near-infrared, and mid-infrared wavelengths to support skin health, hair, inflammation reduction, energy, and weight loss support. Additional offerings include PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) therapy for cellular repair and circulation, whole-body cryotherapy for anti-inflammatory and recovery benefits, infrared sauna with radiant heat, IV infusions for rapid hydration, immune support, and nutrient delivery, and compression therapy to improve circulation and reduce swelling.

George, who handles business operations, finance, and facility management, noted the couple’s strong local roots. After 16 years as Haymarket residents, they chose the location to serve their community on the edge of Haymarket and Gainesville.

NOVA Life serves a wide range of clients — from high school athletes recovering from injuries such as sprained ankles to active adults who want to maintain performance and seniors in their 80s seeking more energy and relief from everyday aches.

The center is located at 14535 John Marshall Highway, Suite 203, Gainesville, VA. Hours are Tuesday–Friday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.

New clients can take advantage of a grand opening promotion: 50% off the first core therapy or 25% off the first advanced therapy using promo code NOVANEW when booking at novalifeva.com.