Signal Bay Waterpark Reopens Today After Quick Repairs in Manassas Park

Good news for families: Signal Bay Waterpark reopened today, Thursday, July 9, 2026, after completing repairs faster than expected.

The park was temporarily closed on Wednesday, July 8, and through Thursday evening for repairs in the activity pool. Officials confirmed the work wrapped up ahead of schedule.

Signal Bay Waterpark, a popular 27,000-square-foot aquatic facility located at 9300 Signal View Drive within Signal Hill Park, features a zero-depth entry leisure pool with water cannons, slides, and a lazy river. It serves as a key summer destination for Manassas Park residents and visitors.

Context from 2025 Renovation

The facility underwent a major renovation in 2025, including upgrades to the original 1996 play structure with new slides, splash features, a new liner, and safety improvements. Construction delays pushed the reopening to July 25, 2025 — after missing much of the summer season due to unexpected concrete issues, equipment problems, and contractor setbacks (a roughly 61-day delay). The city offered a free admission evening as an apology to patrons.

Like many aquatic facilities, Signal Bay Waterpark occasionally closes for scheduled maintenance, cleaning, or weather-related issues.

Residents are encouraged to check the official Signal Bay Waterpark Facebook page or Manassas Park Community Center website for the latest operating hours, events, and updates.

Potomac Local News will continue monitoring local parks and recreation facilities for the latest community updates.



