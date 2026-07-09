Data Centers Blocked in Prince William + Stafford Tax Warning



<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews">Data Centers Blocked in Prince William + Stafford | RSS.com</a>

Prince William County supervisors just delivered a major blow to another massive data center project. On July 7, 2026, the Board unanimously rejected the Dulles South Innovation Center in Gainesville — a proposed 43-million-square-foot industrial data center campus. This comes days after the long-fought Prince William Digital Gateway near the Manassas National Battlefield was also defeated.

In this episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, Uriah Kiser breaks down what these rejections mean for Northern Virginia residents facing skyrocketing utility costs, traffic, water usage, and loss of rural character. County staff cited infrastructure failures, environmental impacts, and incompatibility with agricultural and hamlet areas. Residents spoke out against noise, pollution, and data centers backing directly onto homes.

We also cover rising concerns in Stafford County, where Supervisor Christopher Neuch is sounding the alarm over the potential return of the BPOL business gross receipts tax. This old tax hits businesses on revenue — not profits — and could crush small local shops, restaurants, and mom-and-pop operations at a time when homeowners are already struggling with big property tax hikes.

Are Virginia localities finally pushing back against unchecked data center growth? Or will the pressure from big tech return? Uriah discusses the statewide implications for jobs, power bills, and quality of life across the Commonwealth.

If you’re a Virginia voter or resident dealing with these issues, this is must-watch coverage.

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💬 Comment: Should data centers be restricted near homes and battlefields? What’s your take on the BPOL tax?