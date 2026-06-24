Stafford Stafford Shifts River Crossing Alignment to Spare Subdivisions in Comprehensive Plan Update By Potomac Local News Published June 24, 2026 at 9:00AM Interstate 95 over the Rappahannock River. [VDOT] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #FAMPO #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford