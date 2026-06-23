Potomac Mills Shooter Gets Four Years

An Alexandria man with a prior conviction in a Potomac Mills shooting was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing a machine gun.

Jamarion Dawon Jackson, 23, was driving more than 100 mph on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on April 17, 2025, when a Virginia State Trooper tried to pull him over. Jackson crashed into a parked vehicle and two others on the roadway, then fled on foot before being apprehended after trying to enter several vehicles. A loaded handgun with a machine gun conversion device was found in his car.

Jackson previously shot a victim at Potomac Mills mall in 2022 and pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of a firearm within an occupied building, felony destruction of property, and carrying a concealed weapon. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas J. Patterson and Reed Sawyers prosecuted it.

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