NTSB: Bus Did Not Slow Before Deadly I-95 Crash in Stafford; Local First Responders Praised

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the deadly May 29, 2026, charter bus crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, revealing that the bus “did not slow” as it approached a traffic queue formed by a work zone.

According to the report, the bus, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the rear of a Chevrolet Suburban and an Acura MDX at the end of the backup before continuing nearly half a mile (0.44 miles) through the queue, involving eight additional vehicles and resulting in a post-crash fire in one vehicle. The crash killed five people and injured dozens more.

Stafford Fire & Rescue Commended for Swift Response

Just days later, on June 2, 2026, Stafford County leaders used the Board of Supervisors meeting to highlight the exemplary response by local first responders.

County Administrator Bill Ashton opened his remarks by commending Stafford Fire & Rescue for their professionalism during the mass casualty incident. Ashton detailed how crews quickly divided the scene into two separate operational zones, established effective triage, and flooded the area with resources. In total, 37 patients were transported to various hospitals—an “amazing number” that showcased the department’s preparedness and coordination.

“Our crews handled it perfectly,” Ashton said. “They went out there and immediately divided the scene… doing triage. They moved 37 patients off that scene to various hospitals. That is an amazing number of transports that occurred that day.” He noted the emotional toll on responders but praised their actions as being in “the best traditions of public service and the fire service.”

Board members echoed this gratitude. Supervisor Darrell English, leading the invocation, prayed for the victims, families, and first responders involved in the “terrible tragedy.”

Chairman Deuntay Diggs and others offered thanks for the regional collaboration involving Fire & Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office, state police, and hospital staff.

Supervisor Kecia Evans emphasized that the incident served as a reminder that “life is short” and urged greater kindness, while Vice Chair Guy and additional supervisors expressed appreciation for the swift, life-saving efforts.