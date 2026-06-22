Manassas Police Explain Decision Not to File Additional Charges in Dean Park Child Luring Case

The Manassas City Police Department has provided additional details on its decision not to pursue charges beyond wearing a mask in public against the suspect identified in a reported child luring incident at Dean Park, citing insufficient evidence to support other offenses.

In a June 11, 2026, update, police identified Tony Rivas Nolasco, 20, of Manassas, as the masked individual involved in the June 7 incident at 9501 Dean Park Lane. A mother reported that two males approached her 4-year-old daughter and attempted to lure her with candy around 8:50 p.m. The child’s 6-year-old sister screamed for their mother, causing both males to flee.

Following a thorough investigation involving public tips, surveillance, and an interview with Nolasco, investigators determined there was no evidence that Nolasco took actions toward carrying out an abduction. He was charged only with the prohibition of wearing masks and released on recognizance. Police said a second reported individual was not involved.

Potomac Local News first requested clarification from the Manassas City Police Department on June 12, regarding the lack of additional charges, such as eluding police or public intoxication. A follow-up was sent on June 21, after an initial response was not received. The department provided its detailed reply on June 21.

In that response, Lieutenant J.G. Aussems explained the charging decisions. “As with any investigation, officers and investigators are required to base charging decisions on the facts, evidence, and legal elements that can be supported at the time,” Aussems wrote.

Aussems stated that investigators reviewed the circumstances of Nolasco leaving the area when officers attempted contact, as well as his reported intoxication. An eluding charge was deemed inapplicable because Virginia law requires involvement of a motor vehicle, and an electric bicycle does not qualify as a motor vehicle. A public intoxication charge — a Class 4 civil offense — requires evidence at the time of encounter; the intoxication information emerged later during the interview. No evidence of alcohol possession was developed for an underage charge.

The Manassas City Police Department consulted with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which agreed that the available evidence does not support additional charges at this time.

Potomac Local News copied the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, led by Amy Ashworth, on its June 12 inquiry but received no direct response from that office. Ashworth’s office has faced prior public scrutiny in Potomac Local reporting on prosecutorial decisions, including 2024 funding disputes involving the potential withholding of certain misdemeanor prosecutions and staffing issues, as well as coverage of cases in which charges were reduced or dropped.

Chief Doug Keen thanked the community in the initial update: “The information and tips provided by community members enabled our officers to quickly identify Mr. Rivas Nolasco and take the necessary steps to help ensure the safety of our community.”

Police commended the courageous actions of the victim’s 6-year-old sister, whose quick response helped protect her sibling and alert adults.