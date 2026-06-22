Manassas Fights to Reclaim Treated Water as Fairfax Pushes for Full Control

Manassas city leaders are pushing back against Fairfax County’s efforts to limit flexibility in the use of treated wastewater from the city, arguing that reclaimed water use is essential for local industry and long-term water security.

During the Manassas City Council meeting on June 15, 2026, staff and council members highlighted the issue as one of five legislative priorities for discussion with General Assembly delegates at a July 14 legislative breakfast. The dispute involves discharges from the Upper Occoquan Service Authority (UOSA) plant.

City staff explained that Manassas currently produces approximately 13-14 million gallons of water per day from Lake Manassas, with planned upgrades to reach 18 million gallons per day. The additional capacity would primarily benefit Fairfax County downstream without equivalent investment from them.

“Everything that is flushed from Manassas becomes drinking water in Fairfax,” staff noted. The city seeks to use some wastewater — treated to a lower standard — as reclaimed water for industrial use. This would free up potable supplies from Lake Manassas for residents and other uses.

Fairfax recently passed a resolution aimed at limiting such flexibility, including provisions for a “first right of refusal” through UOSA if Manassas deviates from full discharge into the Occoquan Reservoir. Fairfax previously introduced related legislation in the General Assembly that was tabled.

Council members emphasized upstream-downstream dynamics. Manassas owns Lake Manassas and has invested in UOSA infrastructure, including recent city-funded upgrades to support industrial treatment. These improvements directly benefit Fairfax without requiring them to secure alternative sources, staff said.

Micron Expansion Link

The discussion tied reclaimed water access to the $2 billion Micron expansion announced in May 2026, which is manufacturing the most advanced 1α DRAM chip produced on U.S. soil. Speakers described the project as a national priority with potential national security implications, urging that reclaimed water flexibility support such industries.

Local effects

For Manassas and Prince William residents and businesses, greater control over treated water could support industrial growth, ease pressure on potable supplies, and promote sustainable development amid regional growth. Staff emphasized that reclaimed water for industry would supplement the city’s potable resources drawn from Lake Manassas.

Glenn Simpson, a longtime Utilities Finance Manager (and at times Acting Assistant Director of Electric) with the City of Manassas, relayed Fairfax Water’s position that the Occoquan Reservoir supplies 40% of Fairfax County’s water and lacks capacity for both reclaimed use and residential demands. Fairfax views claiming upstream water as a cost-saving measure.

Council Member Sonia Vásquez Luna echoed the need to advocate: “We’ll have to continue to fight to make sure that we have the water right that we need.”

Council consensus supported continued advocacy with General Assembly members, including Sen. Rome, to protect Manassas’ interests against regional mandates. The city has invested in UOSA upgrades that benefit downstream users while seeking reciprocal flexibility for local economic needs.

The water discussion formed part of broader 2026 legislative priorities, alongside SNAP benefits advocacy, franchise agreement reforms, tax exemption equity, noise cameras, and a potential sales tax referendum for schools. Council moved to closed session afterward on public fund investments.

Resident Takeaways

Manassas officials are actively engaging state lawmakers to safeguard the city’s water resources and support key employers like Micron. Residents and businesses may see benefits through expanded industrial water options and preserved potable capacity, though outcomes depend on General Assembly action. The city plans further updates following the July legislative breakfast.

Context on Regional Drought Virginia is experiencing ongoing drought conditions as of mid-June 2026. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, severe drought (D2) persists in many areas, with extreme drought (D3) in portions of south-central Virginia; some improvement has occurred in northern Virginia due to recent rainfall, but conditions remain concerning. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s seasonal outlook indicates elevated uncertainty for interior portions of Virginia, with drought persistence more likely due to warmer-than-normal temperatures and limited clear wet signals. This backdrop underscores the importance of local water management and reuse strategies discussed by city leaders.