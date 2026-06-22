Dumfries Town Council Discusses Landfill Fees, Explores Relief Options for Residents

During its June 2026 meeting, the Dumfries Town Council received clarification on landfill fees charged to residents and discussed potential options to ease the burden on local households.

Town Manager Tangela Innis addressed the issue in the manager’s report, noting that Dumfries residents pay landfill fees under the same structure applied to all Prince William County residents and incorporated towns.

“Dumfries residents are not the only ones who have to pay it,” Innis stated. “All town residents have to pay it. Prince William County residents have to pay.” Residents see the fee — listed at $84 per year — on their bills, with no special agreement or memorandum of understanding (MOU) providing Dumfries with different terms.

The clarification came in response to questions from residents and the council about why Dumfries households face the charge while the town maintains its separate trash collection contract.

Council members explored ways to provide relief without overhauling the current system. Mayor Wood (in discussion) suggested several ideas for staff to examine and report back on:

– Town-funded vouchers to help offset costs for residents.

– Negotiations for bulk access or improved terms with the county landfill.

– Limited annual passes for residents who need to make trips to the landfill.

– A possible ballot initiative allowing residents to weigh in on incorporating the fee into town services if they see value in it.

Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and others inquired about the scope of the fee, with staff indicating it primarily covers landfill operations (including composting and related services). Council also directed staff to explore broader coordination of waste management with the county during ongoing trash collection negotiations, including potential second-day pickup options.

Councilman Russell Young cautioned against fully shifting to county waste services, emphasizing the value of Dumfries’ long-standing independent trash contract. “I go there quite often. I pay the $5. It’s not a big deal,” Young said regarding non-resident landfill access fees, while supporting voucher ideas for frequent users.

Other council members, including Councilman Fields, expressed relief that the fee structure is county-wide and uniform. Staff committed to providing further analysis on the options.