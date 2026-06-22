Dumfries Secures $7 Million for U.S. Route 1 Corridor Redevelopment in State Budget Amendment

The Town of Dumfries stands to receive $7 million to support redevelopment along the U.S. Route 1 corridor, thanks to a budget amendment advanced in the Virginia General Assembly’s conference report.

The amendment, Item 103 #8c, was included in the conference report for HB30 released on Friday, June 19, 2026. It provides $7 million in the first year (FY2027) from the General Fund to the Department of Housing and Community Development for projects in Dumfries.

“This funding will help transform the U.S. Route 1 corridor through pedestrian safety improvements, placemaking, and historic preservation activities,” according to the amendment’s explanation. Any unexpended balances will be carried forward and will not revert to the general fund.

Delegate Margaret Angela Franklin (D-23rd District), who previously served as Woodbridge District Supervisor on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, represents parts of Prince William and Stafford counties, including Dumfries.

The funding complements the long-planned Route 1 (Fraley Boulevard) Widening Project, which aims to expand approximately 2.1 miles of the roadway from four to six divided lanes between Brady’s Hill Road and Route 234 (Dumfries Road). Administered by Prince William County (following transfer from VDOT in 2021), the project also includes bridge improvements over Quantico Creek, sidewalks, bike paths, and safety enhancements. Right-of-way acquisition is nearly complete, with utility relocation underway and full completion now projected around 2031.

Dumfries, Virginia’s oldest continually chartered town, is advancing small-area plans for hubs, including Main Street Commons, Waterfront District, and Gateway, to guide growth alongside these infrastructure investments.

Governor Abigail Spanberger, Democrat, has not yet approved the budget. The amendment remains subject to final passage and gubernatorial action amid ongoing budget negotiations.

Town officials and the Dumfries Planning Commission have emphasized the need for community input on pedestrian connectivity, lighting, and integration with local projects. A briefing on the Route 1 widening was scheduled for December 2025, with continued coordination between the town, county, and VDOT.

This investment arrives as Dumfries prepares for increased development pressure while preserving its historic character. Residents can track progress via the Town of Dumfries website, Prince William County’s transportation projects page, and VDOT resources.

The full budget amendment is available here.