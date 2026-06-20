Marine Corps Base Quantico Live-Fire Training Schedule June 18-July 3

Marine Corps Base Quantico reported on its ongoing training advisory for June 18 through July 3, 2026, which includes multiple live-fire demonstrations and artillery exercises with overnight operations. Scheduled activities feature live fire demos ranging from 10-64 pounds (non-fragmentation), grenade launchers, 155mm howitzers, and 81mm mortars on various dates, with the public advised to monitor for noise, vibrations, and potential changes due to operational needs.

Residents in nearby Northern Virginia communities such as Stafford and Prince William County may experience varying impacts from the training at the base’s 43 live-fire ranges, which support critical weapons proficiency for Marines and other agencies. For the latest updates, follow Marine Corps Base Quantico on Facebook or visit their noise advisory page.

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